Motivated Movers Announces Free Virtual Dance Programming

Motivated Movers has released a virtual training program to continue serving our arts community during this unprecedented time. The new programming includes free virtual dance classes for adults seeking beginner dance training all over the world. Led by a reputable team of teaching artists, the schedule includes:

Theatre Jazz Warm-Up: Every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm EST

Beginner Ballet Barre: Every Monday at 2pm EST

Beginner Theatr Tap: Every Wednesday at 2pm EST

Beginner Theatre Dance: Every Saturday at 1pm EST and Sunday at 4pm EST

And more!

For artists seeking a bit more career guidance, Motivated Movers is also offering various private virtual coachings. With guidance, you can use this time to clarify your dance goals and build a plan to continue dance training comfortably from home.

"It is our top priority to continue serving our community during this stressful time, and that includes providing accessible programming so that everyone can keep dancing regardless of current financial constraints. Movement strengthens community and cultivates joy - two things we all need in abundance right now." - Elise Melendez, Executive Director

Virtual classes are offered free of charge on Zoom, an easy-to-use online platform, to keep the community connected and dancing. Visit us at motivatedmoversnyc.com or on Instagram @motivatedmoversnyc and let us welcome you into our virtual community.





