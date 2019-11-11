Misty Copeland To Dance Title Role in ROMEO AND JULIET at American Ballet Theatre's Abu Dhabi Festival Appearance

American Ballet Theatre, America's National Ballet Company®, will give two performances of Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet, with The Cleveland Orchestra, at the 2020 Abu Dhabi Festival on April 3 and 4 at Abu Dhabi's Emirates Palace Auditorium. Principal Dancers Misty Copeland and Herman Cornejo will dance the title roles in Shakespeare's love story on opening night, Friday evening, April 3. Soloists Cassandra Trenary and Calvin Royal III will make their debuts in the leading roles on Saturday evening, April 4. The Cleveland Orchestra, in their first appearance at Abu Dhabi Festival and the United Arab Emirates, will play Romeo and Juliet's famous score by Sergei Prokofiev. Established in 2004, Abu Dhabi Festival brings together artists for a series of exhibitions, concerts, performances and events each year. The 2020 Festival marks ABT's second visit to Abu Dhabi, having appeared in 2014 in performances of Coppélia.

"American Ballet Theatre is honored to perform for these two special evenings," said Kevin McKenzie, ABT Artistic Director. "Hearing the Prokofiev score as performed by the renowned musicians of The Cleveland Orchestra, under the direction of Franz Welser-Möst, will be a special treat for audiences, as well as for ABT's artists."

"Performing the gripping drama of Romeo and Juliet in the United Arab Emirates will be a memorable and meaningful adventure," said Kara Medoff Barnett, ABT Executive Director. "We look forward to sharing artistic excellence as ABT and The Cleveland Orchestra join forces, and we are deeply grateful to Her Excellency Hoda I. Al Khamis Kanoo for her vision, passion and tenacity."

"The Cleveland Orchestra is proud to collaborate with American Ballet Theatre as part of the 2020 Abu Dhabi Festival," said André Gremillet, The Cleveland Orchestra's President and CEO. "The Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst have a deep appreciation and great sensibility for ballet music and theatrical works, which we are eager to share with United Arab Emirates audiences. These concerts and performances promise to be historic, and we are looking forward to this unique and powerful artistic collaboration." Romeo and Juliet received its World Premiere by The Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London on February 9, 1965, danced by Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev.

The ballet was given its American Ballet Theatre Company Premiere in Washington, D.C. at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 3, 1985, danced by Leslie Browne and Robert La Fosse.

For tickets and information, please visit: https://www.800tickets.com/abudhabifestival





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You