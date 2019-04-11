Mireille Favarel Joins FacultyÂ For Brandywine Ballet's Summer Intensive

MIREILLE FAVAREL, currently on the artistic staff of the Milwaukee Ballet and former principal dancer of the Milwaukee Ballet will be a member of the faculty for the Brandywine Ballet's Summer Intensive which will be held in West Chester, Pennsylvania from June 24-28, 2019.

MIREILLE FAVAREL studied ballet for six years with Rosella Hightower at the International Dance Center in Cannes, France and subsequently studied in Paris with Raymond Franchetti, Robert Bestonso, and Lydia Menchova.

She began her professional career in 1980 with the Ballet du Rhin in Strasbourg, France and subsequently joined the Royal Ballet of Flanders as a soloist in 1983. Among her principal roles was Swanhilda in Hans Brenaa's staging of Coppelia. In 1984 she joined the Ballet der Deutsche Oper am Rhein in Dusseldorf, West Germany and expanded her repertoire to include principal and soloist roles in George Balanchine's Serenade, Heinz Spoerli's Coppelia and La Fille Mal Gardee, and Erich Walter's Tod Und Das Madchen.

In 1986 Ms. Favarel joined Ballet du Nord (Roubaix, France) as a principal dancer. She added to her repertoire many George Balanchine ballets including the role of the Coquette in La Sonnambula, and principal roles in Scotch Symphony, Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux, Theme and Variations, Tarantella, Concerto Barocco, Agon, The Four Temperaments, and Who Cares? She also danced the role of Swanhilda in Alfonso Cata's production of Coppelia and danced principal roles in John Taras' Piege de Lumiere, William Dollar's Constantia, Jean-Christophe Maillot's Candide, John Clifford's Fantasies, Bruno Jacquin's Self Control, Cata's La Mer, and Jean-Paul Comelin's Nuits D'Ete, and Mozart Requiem.

Besides appearing with Ballet du Nord during many of its international tours, in 1984 Ms. Favarel was a participant in the first New York International Ballet Competition, representing France, and in 1987 and 1990 appeared in the Competition's Gala performances.

In 1989 Ms. Favarel joined the Milwaukee Ballet as a principal dancer and further expanded her repertoire to include the title role in Giselle, Swanhilda in Enrique Martinez's production of Coppelia, Odette/Odile in Martinez's production of Swan Lake, Marie in Jean-Paul Comelin's The Nutcracker, Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty, the Fairy Godmother in Comelin's Cinderella, Taglioni in Robert Joffrey's Pas Des Deeses, and principal roles in Balanchine's Serenade and Stars and Stripes, John Butler's Carmina Burana, Alvin Ailey's The River, Comelin's Dance Symphony and Mozart Requiem, Gerald Arpino's Confetti and Bruce Wells' Imperial Dances. She created the principal ballerina role in Kathryn Posin's Bach's Lunch.

Ms. Favarel has also appeared as a guest artist in the Lake Erie Ballet's production of The Nutcracker and has also appeared as a guest artist with many regional ballet companies in the United States.

In 2000 Ms. Favarel retired from the stage and from 2000 to 2005, Ms. Favarel was the Milwaukee Ballet's balletmistress. In 2006, Ms. Favarel was appointed Associate Director of Milwaukee Ballet II and is a balletmistress for the Milwaukee Ballet.





