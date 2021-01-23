Mark DeGarmo Dance Broadcasts its Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2020-2021

Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts its transcultural transdisciplinary Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2020-2021 to an international audience on Zoom with performances featuring international and emerging performing artists Jenise Anthony (Trinidad and Tobago and USA), Balidawa Hussein "TruthNanda" (Uganda), David Lopiki (Congo), and Waeli Wang (USA) on Thursday, February 4th at 7PM ET. Each performance includes an audience exchange with the artists curated and facilitated by Mark DeGarmo, PhD, BFA.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides a curated opportunity to view and engage with original dance and movement works-in-progress of guest artists. The 2019-20 season featured 51 NYC, USA, and global artists/performers in 9 salons, the final 3 of which were held virtually on Zoom.

Audience members from the January 7, 2021 installment said they were "enchanted," called the event "uplifting," and said of the virtual experience, "I'm sitting here in my apartment, but I feel all the movement, thousands of miles away."

Mark DeGarmo Dance recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on global artists and our NYC, national, and international communities and is committed to offering opportunities for artists to share and develop their work, despite and responding to our current circumstances. Through virtual programming and online events, MDD connects the embodied imaginations of an international arts and scholar community.

Dr. Mark DeGarmo curates the series and facilitates audience response sessions during each installment through a critical response process. DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members. They encourage the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress and understanding of dance as a transcultural transdisciplinary art form.

MDD's January Edition of the Virtual Salon Performance Series occurred on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 and featured artists from Turkey, Latvia and NYC. The recorded version of the program is available to rent on Eventbrite by donation at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/135900717705