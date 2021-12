Mark DeGarmo Dance Announces Salon Series For Social Change 2022

Mark DeGarmo Dance will present its curated Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2022 on six Thursdays January 6, February 3, March 3, April 7, May 12, and June 2 at 7pm ET on Zoom.

Four performing artists present at each salon. VSPS is a sharing of original works-in-progress with audience response curated, encouraged, and facilitated by dancer, choreographer, writer, researcher, and Founder, Executive & Artistic Director of MDD, Dr. Mark DeGarmo.

Tickets by Donation on EventBrite.

Jan 6: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdds-virtual-salon-performance-series-jan-6th-2022-tickets-214639471437

Feb 3: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdds-virtual-salon-performance-series-feb-3rd-2022-tickets-215651689007

March 3: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdds-virtual-salon-performance-series-march-3rd-2022-tickets-215652371047

April 7: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdds-virtual-salon-performance-series-april-7th-2022-tickets-215652922697

May 12: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdds-virtual-salon-performance-series-may-12th-2022-tickets-215653965817

June 2: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mdds-virtual-salon-performance-series-june-2nd-2022-tickets-215655560587