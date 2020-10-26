Magloire/Kikta/Walker Dance Film NOCTURNE Now On Magloire Website

The full length "Nocturne" is scheduled for premiere in 2021.

Choreographer Miro Magloire announces that the 13-minute women's quartet from his new abstract ballet "Nocturne," which premiered on line October 23rd, is available for viewing indefinitely on the New Chamber Ballet website. Magloire collaborated with kw creative: director Emily Kikta and camera operator Peter Walker, both also dancers with New York City Ballet.

The multi-talented Kikta and Walker are also a couple offstage, having married on June 20, 2020.

Choreographer Magloire worked with Emily Kikta on a short film in 2015 and so admired the dance films that she and Peter Walker created for New York City Ballet that he approached the team about collaborating on a dance film. They decided to use some of the choreographic material that Magloire was working on at that time and turn it into a completely different, stand-alone dance film.

The shooting location, a former factory in Brooklyn, provided the perfect ambiance. And New Chamber Ballet resident violinist Doori Na recorded the score with pianist Sean Kennard, making his New Chamber Ballet debut.

Remarked Magloire: "Since Emily and Peter are both ballet dancers and choreographers, their filmmaker eyes catch the choreographic structure of the steps.

They also created intricate camera movements with and in between the dancers. At times Peter, who operated the camera, almost became a fifth dancer in the work."

The full length "Nocturne" will be set to chamber works by Brahms and Beethoven, and is scheduled for premiere in 2021. The quartet was created during the early months of the pandemic while the dancers were sheltering at home and rehearsing via Zoom.

