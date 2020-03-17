Limon Dance Suspends Activities Through April 13

Limon Dance has suspended activities through April 13.

Read the full statement below:

We know the events happening in our community and around the world are unsettling. All of us here at the José Limón Dance Foundation are heartbroken and send our caring wishes to those affected by the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus. In return, we deeply appreciate the outpouring of empathy and support during this challenging time.

As you may know, on Thursday, March 12, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York announced restrictions on public gatherings, limiting gatherings to no more than 500 people, resulting in many theaters closures. Additionally, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in New York City, which could potentially impact our daily lives. In light of recent updates from global health officials, we know that "social distancing" is imperative and that performing at this juncture would be irresponsible and imprudent.

As a result, with the well-being of our community first in our minds and hearts, we are suspending all Foundation activities until April 13, 2020, including all open classes held at the Everett Center for the Performing Arts, as well as our LimónLaunch Program. Additionally, the Limón Dance Company's New York City Season at The Joyce Theater from March 31 to April 5, 2020 has been cancelled, and our 74th Anniversary Gala originally scheduled for April 6, 2020 was rescheduled for February 15th, 2021.

For those of you who have purchased tickets for our performances at The Joyce Theater, please visit http://www.joyce.org/coronavirus-updates for available options. The Limón Dance Company will experience a serious financial hole from the loss of the NY Season and Gala, so if you can choose the available option of donating your ticket value to Limón, it would be enormously helpful!. During this time of crisis, the collective support of our friends is needed more than ever.

For those of you who have purchased tickets for our Gala we are happy to offer you some options:

Maintaining the donation of your tickets to the José Limón Dance Foundation, for which the previously non-deductible portion for the event itself would be converted to a 100% tax-deductible contribution. We would greatly appreciate this, as our financial commitments - notably current wages for our dancers and staff whether we perform or not - will not be suspended by this crisis. Our Annual Gala was rescheduled for February 15th, 2021. You may opt to keep your ticket for attendance at this event.

We hope and expect that this gathering next February 15, during our 75th Anniversary, will be a special event indeed. For those of you who have not subscribed for tickets to the April 2020 Gala, tickets are still available for the adjourned date. A donation for 2021 at this time would be a most cherished statement of faith and support.

Thank you for your strength and encouragement as we rally to respond to this enormous challenge together. José Limón's message written in physical poetry, exalting the necessity and endurance of the moral community in our individual lives, is as relevant and apparent as ever. In the coming days, we at Limón are planning to find alternative ways to perform that truth and give moral and artistic support to our communities, without jeopardizing our audiences and dancers.





