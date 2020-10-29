Last Chance To Submit Nominations For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dance Awards

Nominations are open through October 31st, 2020.

This is your LAST CHANCE to submit nominations for the BroadwayWorld Dance Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

In a time when theatre across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles - we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!



After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You