Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Last Chance To Submit Nominations For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dance Awards

Article Pixel

Nominations are open through October 31st, 2020.

Oct. 29, 2020  

This is your LAST CHANCE to submit nominations for the BroadwayWorld Dance Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

In a time when theatre across the globe is facing unprecedented obstacles - we wanted to take the time to celebrate past achievements while looking forward to the productions of the future! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Last Chance To Submit Nominations For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Dance Awards



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • New Musical SHAME, Starring Adam Pascal, James Snyder, Lilli Cooper and More to Hold Virtual Readings
  • The Industry Standard Group, the First BIPOC Commercial Theatre Organization Launches Today
  • Actors' Equity Releases Statement on Walt Disney World Layoffs
  • RWS Entertainment Group & Binder Casting COO Bruston Manuel Resigns Effective Immediately