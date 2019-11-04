Kyle Marshall Choreography Will Makes its BAM Debut

Acclaimed dancer Kyle Marshall leads his own company, Kyle Marshall Choreography, in its BAM debut as part of Next Wave 2019-the first season by Artistic Director David Binder, in which all artists are making their BAM debuts.

Winner of a Juried Bessie Award for "exploring important ideas around race and sexuality in dances that embody rather than illustrate complicated issues," Kyle Marshal Choreography presents a double-bill pairing Colored (2017) with A.D., a world premiere. Colored navigates the twisted spectrum of blackness that dancers Oluwadamilare Ayorinde, Myssi Robinson, and Marshall regularly embody. As three black dancers from varied backgrounds, their work together in the studio led to conversations on tokenism, appropriation, stereotype, and representation. With the addition of Bria Bacon and Miriam Gabriel, A.D. begins a conversation surrounding Christianity and its influence on the body. Together, the program shows Kyle Marshall Choreography's mission of "seeing the moving body as a container of history, an igniter of social reform, and a site of celebration."

Choreographer and dancer Kyle Marshall is a 2018 Juried Bessie Award winner and a NJ State Council on the Arts Fellow. Presently, Marshall dances with the Trisha Brown Dance Company and is a resident artist at the 92nd Street. Y. He has also worked with Doug Elkins choreography etc., and Tiffany Mills Company. Marshall graduated from Rutgers University with a BFA in Dance and resides in Jersey City. Marshall has taught masterclass and creative workshops at the American Dance Festival, Montclair State University, County Prep High School, and Muhlenberg College. He has been a recipient of residencies from MANA Contemporary, CPR and Jamaica Performing Arts Center. Since its inception 2014, Kyle Marshall Choreography has performed at venues including Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, Joe's Pub at the Public, Actors Fund Arts Center, NJPAC, NYC Summerstage, Wassaic Arts Project, and Conduit Dance (PDX). Commissions have included: "Dance on the Lawn" Montclair's Dance Festival, NJPAC and Harlem Stage.



Watch Kyle Marshall discuss the program below:





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You