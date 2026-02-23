Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Opening Night Cancelled at The Joyce Due to Weather

Due to inclement weather, The Joyce Theater Foundation has cancelled the Tuesday, February 24 opening night performance of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE. A new performance has been added on Sunday, March 1 at 7pm; this performance will be Program B.

Patrons holding tickets for the cancelled February 24 performance are asked to contact the Joyce Box Office at 212.242.0800 as soon as possible to reschedule for another performance during this engagement or a future Joyce presentation, or to request a refund. Tickets for the newly added performance on Sunday, March 1 at 7pm are now on sale at www.Joyce.org.

The company’s annual homecoming season will now begin Wednesday, February 25 and continue through March 1 in The Joyce’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium, marking the culmination of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE’s 40th anniversary. Presented across two distinct programs, the engagement features premieres and beloved repertory works that honor the relationships and artistic lineage that have shaped EVIDENCE over four decades.

Updated Performance Schedule

Program A: “Celebrating Wunmi”

Wednesday, February 25 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 28 at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 1 at 2pm

Ebony Magazine: To A Village

Clear As Tearwater

Gatekeepers

Upside Down

Program B: “A Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Toni Pierce-Sands”

Thursday, February 26 at 7:30pm

Friday, February 27 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 28 at 2pm (Family Matinee)

Sunday, March 1 at 7pm (Added Performance)

Torch

Clear As Tearwater

Where The Light Shines Through (Company Premiere)

Grace

-Subject to change-