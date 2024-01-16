Joffrey Ballet to Continue 2023-24 Season With Mixed Rep Program STUDIES IN BLUE

The Joffrey Ballet will continue its 68th season with a captivating mixed rep program with original work choreographed by Liam Scarlett and Andrew McNicol, rounded out with a world premiere by Stina Quagebeur. Testing the limits of classical ballet with contemporary themes, scores, and breathtaking set design, Studies in Blue features deeply moving works that showcase the range of the Company's repertoire with choreography by the most visionary artists in modern dance. Studies in Blue will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from February 15–25, 2024.

The program begins with Yonder Blue by British choreographer Andrew McNicol, set to a score by Peter Gregson. McNicol creates a sense of vastness with minimalist costuming and unique lighting in this Joffrey-commissioned piece. McNicol draws inspiration from writer Siri Hustvedt's illuminating book A Plea for Eros. In the book, Hustvedt describes “yonder” as a word that shifts and moves, implying distance between one place and another. The color blue similarly holds multiple associations, from honesty to melancholy.

The program continues with a world premiere by Belgian choreographer Stina Quagebeur titled Hungry Ghosts with music by Jeremy Birchall. Praised for her masterful blending of classical and contemporary ballet, Quagebeur intuitively communicates universal journeys, whether that be abstract or narrative. Quagebeur's world premiere of Hungry Ghosts at the Joffrey conveys the blight of addiction, and the longing to feel connected amidst devastation. Meditating on the Opioid epidemic, one of the most seismic human tragedies of modern times, she describes the work as “the story that statistics can't tell and that words alone cannot do justice to.”

Studies in Blue concludes with the Joffrey premiere of Liam Scarlett's Hummingbird, a breathtaking expression of human emotion. Set to Philip Glass's three-movement Tirol Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Scarlett articulates profound love and longing through the progression of three pas de deux. Surrounded by the striking artistry of John Macfarlane's hand-painted stage design, Hummingbird invites audiences to embrace compassion, reminding us of what it feels like to be human.

"With Studies in Blue, we are delighted to present the world premiere of Hungry Ghosts and deepen our relationship with Stina, whom I believe is one of the most inspiring artists working today. Along with Andrew's transcendent Yonder Blue and Liam's tender reflection of humanity with Hummingbird, we see how today's choreographers express abstract ideas with remarkable clarity, inspiring Joffrey Company Artists to go beyond their perceived limits, recognize their ability to ignite conversations, challenge perspectives, and take flight," says The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE.

"As we reach the midway point of an exhilarating season, Studies in Blue points to the Joffrey's persistent success of illuminating visionary artists, and Ashley's masterfully curated a mixed rep program that does exactly that," adds President and CEO Greg Cameron. "This year continues to showcase our organization's dedication to artistic exploration, and through championing modern creators and advocating for their compelling role in shaping our community, the Joffrey continues to advance Chicago's dynamic and creative landscape."

Studies in Blue features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Learn more about McNicol, Quagebeur, and Scarlett Click Here.

Ticket Information

The Joffrey Ballet presents Studies in Blue from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive. The full schedule is as follows: Thursday, February 15 at 7:30PM; Friday, February 16 at 7:30PM; Saturday, February 17 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; Sunday, February 18 at 2:00PM; Thursday, February 22 at 7:30PM; Friday, February 23 at 7:30PM; Saturday, February 24 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; and Sunday, February 25 at 2:00PM.

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. and by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

About The Joffrey Ballet­­

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit Click Here. Connect with the Joffrey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg