Jasmin Vardimon Company Announces New Video Auditions for JV2

Renowned contemporary dance company has announced they are now welcoming video auditions for their JV2 professional development programme 2020-2021. All videos should be submitted by 1st June 2020 with a final audition taking place on 5th July 2020. Candidates can email eduadmin@jasminvardimon.com for further information.

In a new initiative, the company is also inviting anyone interested in auditioning for JV2 to join this year's students and course leader Sabrina Gargano for their morning Pilates class for free on Zoom, Thursday 23rd or Thursday 30th April, 10-11.45am https://t.co/9A2Os4jst8?amp=1. The session will be followed by a Q&A with Jasmin Vardimon and the current JV2 members and offers an exclusive insight into this well-established and internationally respected professional development scheme.

The JV2 Professional Development Diploma was created with the mission to encourage, cultivate and nurture young talent. The programme offers students a unique opportunity to train as versatile and multi-disciplinary performers, under the guidance of one of the world's leading female choreographers and culminates in a national tour.

The JV2 programme takes place over 8 months and is an ideal opportunity for students to deepen their knowledge of Vardimon's methodology and apply it to their own creative practice. Combining high level physical and theatrical training, choreography and other stagecraft with education techniques and career skills, the aim is to enable students to realise their potential, bridging the gap between graduate and professional to become mature, versatile and employable performers.

JV2 is a recognised training route for young performers from all over the world. 85% of all graduates are currently employed in the sector as performers, choreographers or involved in dance education. Several JV2 graduates have gone on to perform professionally with Jasmin Vardimon Company, touring new work internationally. Others have become key educational facilitators within the company, inspiring the next generation of dance professionals. To date, Jasmin Vardimon Company have also commissioned 14 choreographers in the early stages of their careers, and all have gone on to create or produce their own work and companies. The JV2 programme also works in partnership with higher education establishments including Rose Bruford College and London College of Fashion, offering opportunities for young costume and lighting designers to collaborate on the production of the tour and providing a vital platform to develop their skills in a professional environment.

For further information visit https://jasminvardimon.com/education/jvc-diploma-jv2/





