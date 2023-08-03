Hudson Valley Dance Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary in October

Celebrated dance companies and choreographers will honor Hudson Valley’s majestic natural beauty and stunning fall foliage when Hudson Valley Dance Festival returns with two 10th anniversary performances on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each year, Hudson Valley Dance Festival turns a 19th-century warehouse on the banks of the Hudson River into a picturesque theater for dance. This year’s festival will again include performances at 2 pm and 5 pm. The annual festival is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets go on sale today at dradance.org.

Festival proceeds help ensure that those living with HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses have access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and emergency assistance through the National Grants Program of Broadway Cares. The grants support essential social services in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 15 organizations in the Hudson Valley.

Performers and choreographers will be announced later this month.

Tickets start at $40. Prime tickets are $125 and include a cocktail reception at Historic Catskill Point. Premium tickets at $275 include the cocktail reception and an exclusive dinner with the dancers. Leadership Supporter packages begin at $1,000 and include additional benefits. Prime and premium ticket holders, as well as Leadership Supporters, will receive an invitation to a behind-the-scenes look at Kenneth MacMillan’s Ballade and a reception on September 9 at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, NY. Get tickets at dradance.org.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival began in 2013 as a single performance at Historic Catskill Point. It has since grown into an annual audience favorite for the Hudson Valley region, raising nearly $1.2 million through nine iterations.

Hudson Valley Dance Festival is made possible, in part, by generous support from corporate sponsor The New York Times.

Among the 470 organizations supported nationwide by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS are 15 in the Hudson Valley: Albany Damien Center and Alliance for Positive Health in Albany; Animalkind and Columbia-Greene Community Foundation in Hudson; Catskill Food Pantry. Community Hospice and Matthew 25 Food Pantry in Catskill; Columbia County Recovery Kitchen in Rhinebeck; Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne; Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center in Kingston; Hudson Valley SPCA in New Windsor; Rock Steady Farm in Millerton; Roe Jan Food Pantry in Hillsdale; TOUCH (Together Our Unity Can Heal) in Congers and Troy Area United Ministries in Troy.

Dancers Responding to AIDS relies on the extraordinary compassion and efforts of the performing arts community to fund a safety net of social services for those in need. As a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, DRA supports the essential programs of the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative and The Dancers' Resource, as well as more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.

For more information, please visit Dancers Responding to AIDS at dradance.org, at facebook.com/DRAdance, at instagram.com/DRAdance, and at youtube.com/DRA