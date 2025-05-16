Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's Season 47 Spotlight Ball Raises Over $580,000 And Honors Nicole Fosse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, May 15, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago celebrated its Season 47 Spotlight Ball with an unforgettable evening of dance, celebration and philanthropy, raising more than $580,000 to support the company's performances, education programs and community engagement initiatives.

The event honored Nicole Fosse with the prestigious Spotlight Award in recognition of her extraordinary achievements with The Verdon Fosse Legacy and her unwavering dedication to preserving the iconic artistry of her parents, Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. This tribute follows a landmark moment for Hubbard Street: in Fall 2024, the company became the only current company in the world to hold an official Fosse work in its repertoire, debuting Sweet Gwen Suite-staged with the support of acclaimed choreographer Linda Haberman.

The evening began with a performance in the theater, featuring excerpts from Sweet Gwen Suite, a celebration of three pieces by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, along with additional repertory highlights. The celebration continued with a rooftop dinner and dance party, bringing together leading voices in the dance world and supporters of the company.

Notable attendees included Linda Haberman, Matthew Rushing-Interim Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, who will debut a world premiere with Hubbard Street this spring-and Resident Artist Aszure Barton, who will present a company premiere the same weekend.

The Season 47 Spotlight Ball underscored Hubbard Street's role as a trailblazer in contemporary dance and a cultural force committed to honoring legacy while shaping the future.

