Hong Kong Dance Company Presents A SEA OF SMILING LT DUCKS

The little duck's quest and legend is about you and me, about Hong Kong. Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC)'s children's dance drama, A Sea of Smiling LT Ducks, will be staged in Sha Tin Town Hall Auditorium from 2nd to 4th August 2019. Despite roaring waves, the fearless little duck begins its adventurous journey on the vast ocean. This summer, the LT Ducks are going to brave the ocean with us hand in hand. Let's experience the Hong Kong spirit together: with tenacity, resilience, diligence, our destiny lays in our hands!

Original Local Music, Pursuit of Dreams and Bravery

Mr Ng Cheuk-yin, one of the most popular musician in town, composes music for this dance drama, leading us to an amazing journey. Starting with a strong and exciting melody, you are invited to take part in an amazing adventure, encountering heavy tides and waves together with the ducks. A heartfelt tale that touches your soul.

Imagination from Lights and Shadows, Unleashing Children's Creativity

Children's creativity is boundless. Anything, however ordinary, such as a piece of fabric, a torch or a piece of cardboard, can become an interesting toy beyond imagination. Hong Kong Dance Company is putting A Sea of Smiling LT Ducks onstage this summer, bringing the classic yellow Rubber Duck created by the "Father of Toys" Mr LT Lam to life. "I hope that kids can discover the joy of life from the simpliest things in the world. Even for an inconspicuous toy, there might be a bigger meaning to them," said HKDC's Artistic Director Yang Yuntao. "We see ourselves when we look at the little duck. We find our self-worth in it. I hope that the show will spark children's imagination and retrieve some of their lost memories." Professional dancers of HKDC and members of our Children's and Youth Troupes are going to embrace the kids in you!

The locally produced classic toy LT Duck is going to hop on stage and lead us on an unfathomable journey. During the voyage, the little duckling eventually discovers its distinctive qualities, and finally finds its path. The creative team carefully selects plots and presentation techniques that could spark children's imagination not only to capture the young audience, but also to help moms and dads to re-embrace their inner child, and to make the production an enjoyable family activity for all ages!

Venue: Sha Tin Town Hall Auditorium

Date/Time: 2-3.8.2019 (Fri - Sat) 7:45 pm / 3-4.8.2019 (Sat - Sun) 3:00 pm

Price: 240/100

Duration: Approx 1 hour 30 minutes with an intermission

Ticketing: Tickets available now at URBTIX

URBTIX Internet Ticketing: www.urbtix.hk

Telephone Credit Card Booking: 2111 5999

Ticketing Enquiries: 3761 6661

Programme Enquiries: 3103 1809

Age Range Suitable for aged 3 or above





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You