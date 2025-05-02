Hayley Williams and More Kick Off 50th Anniversary Year Of National Dance Institute

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, April 28th, National Dance Institute (NDI) brought together more than 400 dedicated arts supporters at the Ziegfeld Ballroom for its 49th Annual Gala, themed “Rock On!” The joyful celebration raised $1.7 million for NDI's music and dance programs serving New York City children and public schools and kicked off the organization's milestone 50th Anniversary year.

Hayley Williams, lead vocalist of the GRAMMY-winning Paramore, and Marc S. Solomon, founder of The Solomon Organization, were honored for their support and achievements. Harry Yuen, an elementary school teacher and the Arts Education Liaison at P.S. 130 in Manhattan, was also celebrated for his longstanding partnership with NDI ahead of his upcoming retirement at the school year's conclusion. The event featured performances from the Children of National Dance Institute and remarks from NDI leadership.

Other notables in attendance included: actor Frank Wood; New York City Ballet dancer and NDI Board member Daniel Ulbricht and his wife, dancer and choreographer Danielle Diniz; actor Enid Graham and her husband, actor Robby Sella; actor Amy Warren and her husband, playwright Bryn Magnus; American Ballet dancer Ashley Bouder; actor, dancer, and daughter of NDI's founder, Charlotte d'Amboise, and her husband, actor and singer Terrence Mann; Everett Bradley, percussionist for Bon Jovi; and broadcast journalist Budd Mishkin.

“The energy and generosity at this year's Gala were truly extraordinary,” said Jermaine Jones, Executive Director of National Dance Institute. “From the inspiring performances by our students to the heartfelt tributes to our honorees, the evening was a powerful celebration of the transformative power of the arts. Each year, this event reaffirms our commitment to ensure all children have the opportunity to participate in dance and music and discover the joy, confidence, and fulfillment that the performing arts can bring.”

“National Dance Institute's work is rooted in New York City, where we proudly boast a 49-year history of service to the community and our city's schools, but we also have incredible program partnerships around the country and world — a testament to the universal language of movement and our shared love of dance and music across cultures and time. The funds raised from the NDI gala will enable us to continue providing joyfully rigorous, engaging and accessible dance education to thousands more children each year,” said Kay Gayner, Artistic Director of National Dance Institute.

Honoree Hayley Williams, singer, songwriter and lead vocalist of the rock band Paramore, enjoys a very personal connection to NDI, as her mother once worked alongside the organization's renowned founder, the late Jacques d'Amboise.

“National Dance Institute stands for everything that I stand for as an artist and as a human. There's nothing like moving your body, and to be able to give kids the opportunity to move their bodies and feel like they are part of a community, that is life-saving stuff," said Honoree Hayley Williams. "My mom used to work with NDI's founder, Jacques d'Amboise, and I feel deeply connected to dance because of my mom and because of Jacques. He used to come to my shows and always made me feel like the biggest rockstar."

Honoree Marc S. Solomon, founder of The Solomon Organization, joined the NDI Board in 2014 and served as Board Chair from 2021-2024.

“About twenty years ago, I attended my first NDI event and met Jacques - and I was hooked. NDI became a passion in my life, and my commitment has only increased with every year,“ said Marc S. Solomon, founder of The Solomon Organization. ”NDI is making a profound difference in the lives of children, and I am humbled to receive this honor for the small part I have played.”

This year's gala was made possible by sponsorship-level support from the Arnold S. and Madeleine Penner Family Foundation, the Solomon Organization Charitable Trust, Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, and Berkadia.

The event was chaired by Honorary Co-Chairs Charlotte d'Amboise & Terrence Mann and Steve Jordan & Meegan Voss; Gala Chairs Pamela Bronk Farr & Buford Alexander, Cindy Levine, and Christopher Schlank & Amy Zhen; and Gala Vice Chairs Daniel Rayner & Alicia Glen, Mark Rosen, and Helen Stambler Neuberger & Jim Neuberger.

Founded by the late New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise (1934-2021), National Dance Institute holds at its core the belief that the arts have a unique power to engage children of diverse backgrounds, abilities, and socio-economic positions and to motivate them toward excellence in all aspects of their lives. NDI's goal is to support the social and emotional development of children through active, participatory arts experiences. It celebrates the creative, compassionate, and confident young adults who emerge from its program with a strong sense of self and an enduring belief in their ability to succeed. Since its founding, NDI has impacted the lives of more than two million children.

