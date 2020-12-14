Harry Schoening Elected New Chairman Of The Board Of Directors At Alonzo King LINES Ballet

The Board of Directors at Alonzo King LINES Ballet is pleased to announce it has elected Harry Schoening as its new Chairman. Additional Board appointments include Kaamna Bhojwani-Dhawan as Vice Chair, Benjy Weinberger as Treasurer, and Lindsey Taylor-Vivier as Secretary. These elections, announced by Executive Director Robert Rosenwasser, are effective immediately.

Schoening has been a member of the Board of Directors at Alonzo King LINES Ballet for three years, serving on the Development and Finance Committees, while leading negotiations for studio expansion space until the project was put on hold by the pandemic. Schoening succeeds Elise K. Traynum, who is departing to meet increasing demands of her job as General Counsel at the ACLU of Northern California.

"We are deeply grateful to Elise Traynum for her commitment and leadership," said Rosenwasser. "We look forward to collaborating with Harry Schoening and Kaamna Bhojwani-Dhawan and feel fortunate to be in such great hands as we continue to navigate through these extraordinary times."

"Alonzo's philosophy and work--and the art and global community created around it-- deeply resonate with me" says Schoening. "I've had the pleasure of watching the students and dancers grow and be transformed by LINES Ballet's education programs. That's why I'm deeply committed to expanding our impact in the world."

Schoening has been a Managing Director in the San Francisco office of Jones Lang LaSalle, a global real estate advisory firm, since 2008. He previously led the San Francisco office of The Staubach Company, founded by NFL Hall of Famer, Roger Staubach. His clients include major law, tech, life sciences, and financial services firms as well as non-profits such as: CalWellness Foundation, James Irvine Foundation, College Access Foundation, Equal Rights Advocates, Anti-Defamation League, Lava Mae, Low Income Investment Fund, San Francisco Opera, UCSF, Marin and Napa Counties, and the City of San Francisco. Schoening received his BA in International Relations from Brown University, his J.D. from New England School of Law and his L.L.M. Master's degree in Tax Law from Boston University.