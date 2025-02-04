Harkness Dance Center Celebrates 90 Years With Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE and Philadelphia's PHILADANCO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This performance will bring together two influential companies, each rooted in deep cultural traditions and celebrated for their transformative artistry, whose roots are entwined with the Harkness Dance Center.

Ronald K. Brown and his company EVIDENCE return to The 92nd Street Y with Upside Down, a work that blends African diasporic rhythms with contemporary dance. Originally created in 1998 in collaboration with Rokiya Kone and her Jeune Ballet d'Afrique Noire, the piece is driven by the vibrant music of Nigerian singer Wunmi, accompanied by both traditional and modern instruments.

Upside Down highlights family lineages that reach from the past into the future. Its early sections channel communal grief - moving seamlessly from introspective gestures to full-bodied group sequences. The 92nd Street Y holds special meaning for Brown: it was here that the legendary Judith Jamison first witnessed his rehearsals and asked him to create a work for the Ailey organization. Now, more than two decades later, Upside Down returns to the place where its journey began, a testament to Brown's enduring vision and creative roots.

PHILADANCO!: In their 92NY debut, Philadelphia's renowned PHILADANCO! brings a stunning performance of Talley Beatty's Pretty is Skin Deep, Ugly is to the Bone. Beatty, a pioneering figure in American modern dance, first graced our stage in 1937 with Katherine Dunham and later collaborated with Alvin Ailey, shaping the future of dance right here. Now, nearly 60 years since the piece was last performed at 92NY, it returns as a testament to Beatty's enduring legacy. With its vibrant blend of innovation and tradition, PHILADANCO!'s precision, passion, and performance promise a "stunner" (The Philadelphia Inquirer). Celebrated for their dynamic dancers and their elevation of African American dance traditions, PHILADANCO!'s performance is an unforgettable celebration of the past, present, and future of American dance.

Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to witness two pivotal companies perform in the very space where dance history was made.

Comments