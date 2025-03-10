Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre To Present SPRING EQUINOX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will return to The Tarkington at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts for SPRING EQUINOX on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 5:00 pm.

SPRING EQUINOX celebrates the arrival of spring with a contemporary dance program of power, beauty, spirituality and rebirth.

The performance will feature the world premiere of THE LADY OF KRAKOW and will feature live music by Ashley Nicole Soprano. Ashley Nicole Soprano is a classically trained operatic coloratura soprano, as well as singer/songwriter and music producer. She possesses a unique, youthful voice with a range spanning over three octaves. As a soloist, she performs a wide variety of music, including original songs, contemporary and retro pop hits, Broadway tunes, Great American Songbook standards, opera arias and Classical Crossover songs. She sings for a variety of private and public events in the Indy area.

As a singer/songwriter/producer, she released several original singles, including "CHARADE," "Only Dreams," and “2,” available on all streaming platforms. In addition, she released a Christmas album, Holiday, as well as performed in her self-produced "Holiday and More" Christmas concerts at The Cat in Carmel, Indiana USA. She is regularly featured in Crossover Music Magazine as well as on the ClassicalXOver4U show on Sound Radio Wales 103.1 FM. Additionally, she performed leading opera roles, including Adina in Elixir of Love and Rosina in The Barber of Seville with Projekt:Opera. She graduated from Butler University with a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance.

THE LADY OF KRAKOW is inspired by noticing and not noticing beauty that surrounds us every day.

Also featured in the program will be the return of several GHDT classic repertoire pieces that have not been performed for several years. THE WESTERN WALL draws its inspiration from the Western Wall in Jerusalem as the dancers portray prayers spread across the world. GOD'S ISLAND features the talented women of GHDT in a series of tour-de-force solos and ensemble pieces of power and beauty. Company dancer, Thomas Mason will present a solo from GHDT's full-length production of THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME.

GHDT is known for its collaborations and involvement with the local and global Indian communities. The program will include, LAGAAN, one of GHDT's high-octane pieces inspired by music of India. Also in the program is CONTUSION, an athletic and exciting abstract dance set to percussion music of Australia.

