Gorskaya-hartwick Productions To Hold BALLET FOR ALL Free Of Charge For Casper Locals

worldballetseries.com announces "Nutcracker Ballet for All" Masterclass

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions presents the BALLET FOR ALL Masterclass, as a part of the U.S. National Tour of World Ballet Series: Nutcracker. The production will be presented at the Ford Wyoming Center on December 9, 2023. 

A free of charge BALLET FOR ALL masterclass is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet. It is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach. The participants of the masterclass will meet World Ballet Series' cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (how to say: “let's party” using your ballet arms), see some first class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more. No previous ballet experience is required for those who want to participate. The masterclass will take place on the day of the show. Space is very limited. 

 

Good news to all aiming for the stage: the currently presented production will invite local children from ballet studios in the area to participate in 2024. Auditions will take place in the summer. 

Los Angeles based producers, Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick say of BALLET FOR ALL: “This is our way to share our love for ballet with everyone, give back to the community, prove the accessibility of this art form, the fun, the beauty and the challenge of it. Being the largest touring ballet company in the United States, we understand responsibility of our work in popularizing ballet and breaking the stigma around it being exclusive.” 

Masterclass submissions are received online at: www.worldballetseries.com/masterclass 

 

World Ballet Series brings the world's beloved ballets to theatrical stages across the United States. In cities big and small the series presents the breathtaking beauty of ballet to audiences, whether first time ballet goers or balletomanes. The company attracts many international artists and is comprised of renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries who are united by a passion for entertaining audiences and enriching classical ballet traditions through brilliant, critically-acclaimed new productions of timeless ballet classics. 

 

The National tour of the Nutcracker brings the magic of this family-friendly Holiday classic to audiences across the country. This classically styled production of the Nutcracker is designed for a modern viewer. It overflows with humor, charm, and adroit dancing by a multinational cast of 40 top-flight professional dancers from ten countries including Italy, France, Poland, Japan, Belarus, and the United Kingdom. It also features over 150 radiant costumes that were hand-sewn in Ukraine and hand-crafted and richly detailed stage sets. 

For a complete tour schedule, dancer bios, ticket pricing, venue information, and more visit Click Here.

 

Date: December 9, 2023 

Time: 1.30 pm 

Place: To be confirmed via email. 




