Flamenco Rosario to Perform in The Dance Centre’s DISCOVER DANCE! Series in Vancouver

The Dance Centre will continue its popular Discover Dance! noon series with a performance by Flamenco Rosario on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 12 noon at Scotiabank Dance Centre (677 Davie St., Vancouver).

A trailblazing force in Vancouver’s flamenco scene for over 35 years, Flamenco Rosario honors the authentic traditions of flamenco while nurturing its evolution and crossing cultural boundaries. Under the artistic direction of Rosario Ancer and musical direction of Victor Kolstee, the company will share a program of electrifying dance, emotional intensity, and stirring live music. The performance will be followed by an artist talkback.

Founded in 1989, Flamenco Rosario is dedicated to developing both traditional and contemporary forms of flamenco through performance, training, and collaboration. Its programs include the annual Vancouver International Flamenco Festival, professional development residencies, and community classes, all aimed at sustaining and advancing the flamenco art form in British Columbia.

Discover Dance! 2025–2026 Season

October 23, 2025 – Sujit Vaidya

November 20, 2025 – Flamenco Rosario

March 5, 2026 – Idan Cohen / Ne. Sans Opera & Dance

May 7, 2026 – Danny Nielsen

About The Dance Centre

Established in 1986, The Dance Centre is a multifaceted organization that serves as a resource hub for British Columbia’s dance community. Through performances, residencies, and outreach programs, The Dance Centre supports artists working in all genres while fostering engagement and awareness among audiences. Its home base, Scotiabank Dance Centre, is one of Canada’s flagship dance facilities, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors each year.

The Dance Centre is located on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish), and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

For more information, visit www.thedancecentre.ca or call 604-606-6400.