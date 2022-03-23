Flamenco Arts Festival Returns With FLAMENCO ON FILM, A Virtual Experience

A year in the making, and nearly three years since its last event in 2019, the Flamenco Arts Festival will launch its first Flamenco on Film virtual festival in April showcasing 3 countries, 8 short films, and 16 world-renowned artists performing in beautiful spaces in and around Sevilla and Santa Barbara, California with highlights of flamenco festivals in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) and Querétaro (Mexico).

"While facing daunting challenges, arts organizations, artists, and promoters have found innovative ways to adapt and survive during the pandemic," said Vibiana, President and Co-founder of the Flamenco Arts Festival. "Returning to the arts scene with a virtual festival has given us a creative outlet and a renewed vision to continue presenting and supporting flamenco."

All eight films, original productions for the Flamenco Arts Festival, were shot during 2021 at locations in Spain, Mexico, and Santa Barbara, overcoming the many challenges of constantly shifting pandemic precautions and restrictions. The films will be added to the Flamenco Arts Festival film library and serve as a historical look at creating art during this unprecedented time. Films run between 5 and 50 minutes.

Flamenco on Film also features a special film, Sevillanas, performed by Santa Barbara dancers and includes friends of Old Spanish Days Fiesta and the world premiere of Loco Por Ti (music for the film). The film is an enchanting interpretation of the popular music and dance tradition of Spain. Sevillanas showcases over 30 dancers of all ages and dance levels filmed at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and includes musicians and composers of Loco Por Ti, guitarist Andres Vadin and singer José Cortes

Flamenco Arts Festival worked closely with Seville-based filmmaker Felix Vazquez in the making of Flamenco on Film, and in the process created new ways to partner and collaborate with other flamenco organizations and individuals in Spain and in Mexico to showcase the shared flamenco traditions deeply rooted in these countries and the people who devote their lives to flamenco onstage, behind the scenes, and in the audience. It is a passport into the cinematic world of flamenco from the comfort of home!

"Through Flamenco on Film, we welcome an expanded global audience to spend a few hours in the diverse world of flamenco, with the many talented people, beautiful places, spaces, and events that warm our hearts and souls," said Vibiana. "And when it is safe, we hope Flamenco on Film will inspire everyone to seek out live flamenco in their cities. It is the most important way for artists to present their work and for communities to experience and support this beautiful art form."

The virtual festival premieres April 23 and April 24 but can be viewed through April 29th. Tickets are per household and are available for each day or a package price for all eight films.