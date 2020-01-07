Europium Dance Theater Presents SPANISH, VERY SPANISH

The EUROPIUM DANCE THEATER, a local, avant-garde dance company is pleased to announce a new addition to their community programing schedule, SPANISH, VERY SPANISH, a festive and interactive show that gives a 75-minutue, glimpse into the dramatic soul and love that expresses the passions unique to Cuba, Argentina, Mexico and Spain.

Through glorious live music, dance and theatrics, and a hint of fun poked at the perceived cultural cliché of the original art form, this performance explores the drama of Spanish culture through the fusion of "Tanztheater" styles (German expressionist dance theater) and authentic, Flamenco dancing. Audience members are sure to become immersed in an unforgettable theatrical experience.

To save seats, visit https://spanishveryspanish.bpt.me - Two dates only: January 25th & 26, tickets on sale now for $30.00. This event includes a Tapas menu with a BYOB option when tickets are purchased on line.



Spanish, Very Spanish includes a cast of nine professional dancers from the region, who in the earlier part of the show, will encourage audience members to get up and dance in the cabaret-style theater. On stage, featured professional Flamenco dancer and teacher of twenty years, Lisa Botalico will be additionally surrounded by her ensemble dancers, playing traditional Flamenco guitar and percussion instruments, Botalico's ensemble includes Catarina Carrasco, Jacquelyn Gesumaria, Aliya Khan (Cajón, Percussion), and Ivan Max (Guitar). The show reaches its crescendo with a Tablao, a form of Flamenco traditionally performed in a café setting. Europium Dance Theater cast members from the region include: Jack Erikson, Linda Erickson (Artistic Director), Pamela Johnson, Paul Mirowsky, Zane Rankin, Anne Schwantes, Leland Schwantes, Stacie Scott, Joyce Vollmer.

Spanish, Very Spanish is a limited engagement, with a maximum seating arrangement for up to 175 people, ensuring a personal theatrical event for patrons. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW at $30.00 each, including a tapas brunch with a BYOB option at 1pm, prior to the 2pm show (exclusively for advance, on-line sales) SAVE SEATS AND TAPAS BRUNCH AT: https://spanishveryspanish.bpt.me





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You