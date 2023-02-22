Ethan Stiefel Brings American Repertory Ballet to NYC For The First Time Under His Leadership

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) returns to Hunter College's Kaye Playhouse with its popular and dynamic triple bill, Movin' + Groovin', on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

This performance marks the company's first New York engagement under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. Since his appointment in July 2021, Stiefel has transformed ARB into an inventive and eye-catching company.

Originally premiered in New Brunswick in June of 2022, the critically celebrated program features Ja' Malik's Moving to Bach, set to Bach's Sonata for Violin Solo No.1; Caili Quan's Circadia, set to an eclectic array of music ranging from Boban Markovi Orkestar, The Teskey Brothers and Gabriella Smith; and Claire Davison's Time Within A Time, set to the music of Fleetwood Mac.

"Movin' + Groovin' is a vivid example of ARB's commitment to commissioning and fostering the presentation of diverse makers, movements and modalities in ballet and dance," says ARB Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. "Ja' Malik, Caili and Claire infuse their work with singular vocabularies and points of departure, creating an exhilarating and special evening of dance. With all three choreographers either calling or having called NYC their home, it seems ideal that what they made exclusively for ARB be shared with New York audiences at the Kaye Playhouse."

American Repertory Ballet's Movin' + Groovin' will be performed on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30pm at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College located at East 68th Street between Park & Lexington Avenues. The venue is accessible by the 6 and F trains.

Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit www.hunter.cuny.edu/kayeplayhouse or call (212) 772-4488.

The performance runs approximately one and a half hours, including two intermissions.

Following its New York appearance, ARB will bring Movin' + Groovin' to Princeton's McCarter Theatre Center on April 1.