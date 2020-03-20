Drew McOnie and The McOnie Company Launch Digital Dance Season

The McOnie Company today launched the first offerings as part of its Digital Dance Season. Hosted on the company's social media channels, the season aims to connect the dance community and encourage collaboration during this period of social distancing.

The McOnie Company's artistic director Drew McOnie said: "It feels more important now than ever to show what we as an arts community can do, and our value in this time of uncertainty. This season and its leap into the digital world is a mission statement for our refusal to stop telling stories at a time where shared human experiences are needed the most."

DIGITAL DANCE FESTIVAL

Submissions are now open for the McOnie Company's Digital Dance Festival. Dancers and dancemakers are invited to create a short dance film that explores the theme of social distancing and responds to the new world we find ourselves in.

All work will be featured on the company's Instagram TV platform, creating a body of work that celebrates the dance community's refusal to stop creating despite the physical barriers we currently face.

Films can be between 1-2 minutes in length. Submissions should be uploaded to WeTransfer.com and emailed to drew@themconiecompany.com by Monday 30 March. Please include your name, a short 50-word biog and your social media handles.

Films will be broadcast from Tuesday 31 March.

COMPANY CLASS LIVE STREAM

As the McOnie Company's weekly company class at Pineapple Dance Studios is suspended until further notice, Drew McOnie has now moved these classes online to join for free. These one-hour classes will be live every Thursday at 7pm and can be viewed on the company's Instagram page. Each class will include a technical warm up followed by learning a short combination.

The first company class live stream last night was broadcast to over 350 participants from all over the world.

FUND FOR FREELANCE DANCERS

The McOnie Company is joining forces with Paul Taylor Mills to raise money for freelance artists hardest hit by the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Fund For Freelance Dancers is launched with members of the dance community as its primary focus.

The McOnie Company prides itself on being a company created by dancers for dancers, and now we need your help. Life as a dancer is uncertain at the best of times and we are determined to make those feeling alone in the current climate a little less lonely. Dancers give so much of themselves to this industry and its time to give back.

All funds raised will be managed by Funds For Freelancers set up by Paul Taylor-Mills and the Turbine Theatre. The distribution of these funds will be managed by their senior board members Helen Clarkson, Sasha Regan, Sita McIntosh and Paul Taylor Mills.

For more information and to donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mconie-company

If you are a member of the dance community in need of financial support, all you need to do is email submissions@paultaylormills.com with the subject 'Fund For Freelance Dancers' and a few sentences about your situation. All emails are completely confidential and no information will be passed through the McOnie Company or their artistic management. The board will draw funds every ten days depending on how fundraising efforts are going and will prioritise donations at their discretion.





