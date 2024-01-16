Disney's LILO & STITCH To Screen At The El Capitan Theatre!

Tickets for this special one-week theatrical engagement January 26 – 31 are on sale now!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Disney's LILO & STITCH To Screen At The El Capitan Theatre!

Experience the power of Ohana with Disney's “Lilo & Stitch” on the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. The El Capitan Theatre is also offering a fan event screening. Tickets for this special one-week theatrical engagement January 26 – 31 are on sale now!
 
The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, January 26. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.
 
Daily showtimes for “Lilo & Stitch” Monday through Thursday are 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Daily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.
 
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/
 

In Lilo and Stitch, get ready to crash-land on Earth with Stitch, a runaway genetic experiment from a faraway planet. As he wreaks havoc on the Hawaiian Islands, he becomes the mischievous adopted alien "puppy" of an independent little girl named Lilo and learns about loyalty, friendship, and 'ohana, the Hawaiian tradition of family.
 




Dance SHOWS