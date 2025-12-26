Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival Presents CHOREOGRAPHIC PORTRAIT And Rotunda Dance Party At Guggenheim New York

Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival will present Choreographic Portrait: Courtney “Balenciaga” Washington with MasterZ at Work Dance Family alongside Parsons Dance’s Rotunda Dance Party: The MasterZ Ball at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. The program will take place on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with ticket purchase including admission to the Rotunda Dance Party beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The program will spotlight Black trans femme choreographer Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington, founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, a leader of the House of Balenciaga, founder of MasterZ at Work Dance Family, and a Legend in the Ballroom community. Washington will premiere a new co-commission with Parsons Dance, marking a collaboration with the company that has presented work internationally for nearly four decades under the leadership of artistic director David Parsons.

The evening will also feature Washington’s new Works & Process commission, The 24/7 Diner, a work inspired by chance encounters and shared stories at New York City diners. The piece incorporates street dance, street jazz, ballroom, vogue, and hip-hop, and will be presented alongside moderated discussion led by Duke Dang, executive director of Works & Process. The program will conclude with a Rotunda Dance Party hosted by MasterZ at Work Dance Family, with audience members invited to participate in the MasterZ Ball, featuring the categories Face, Runway, Performance, and Dance Off.

About Works & Process

Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage through fully funded residencies and public programs that combine performance and discussion. Producing more than 25 creative residencies annually, the organization supports a national network of partners across the Northeast and has facilitated over 100 residencies serving more than 1,000 artists. Works & Process also presents programs beyond the Guggenheim in partnership with organizations including 92NY, the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division, Manhattan West, and City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage. Works & Process, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.