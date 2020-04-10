Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Beyond Dance Launches

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT), responding to the COVID-19 crisis while staying true to its mission and philosophy, launches a new umbrella initiative for its activities: Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Beyond Dance.



As announced today by Artistic Director Nicole Clarke-Springer (please click here for complete message) DRDT "reaffirms its commitment to providing programming that is not only nurturing but also develops and supports community and human relationships. in a time when we find ourselves needing it the most."



In that spirit, DRDT is launching Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Beyond Dance, encompassing education, conversation, and performance, beginning with three components:



• Virtual classes-adapting content from its Dance Education programs to a virtual environment, including the Youth Ensemble (April 19 and 26, May 3), Mature H.O.T. (Health-conscious, Optimistic, Triumphant) Women (April 14, 21, 28, and May 5), and DRDT Company Class (April 16, 23, and 30); FREE, donations accepted



• The Continuum Process-a series of virtual guided discussions on self-awareness and personal growth informed by each participant's creativity and artistic process, on April 30, May 21, and June 18; FREE, donations accepted



• Summer Dance Intensive (SDI)*-technical training and artistic development in a rigorous curriculum fostering learning and personal growth, along with opportunities to experience the company's repertoire through workshops and performances; includes the Emerging Choreographers Showcase (ECS), led by ECS Director Joshua Ishmon, an advanced division of SDI that provides an environment for emerging choreographers and dancers to cultivate creativity, deepen technical skill, and gain performance readiness; SDI takes place June 22-July 18, providing six to eight hours of training per day, six days a week, culminating in performances on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago; SDI and ECS fees are available at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/summer-dance-intensive/; performance tickets will be $25



* Current plans are for the Summer Dance Intensive to take place in person; DRDT will adapt if necessary as the program time period approaches.

Registration for classes and The Continuum Process are available on EventBrite:

Youth Ensemble here;

Mature H.O.T. Women here;

DRDT Company Class here;

The Continuum Process here.

Audition videos for the Summer Dance Intensive may be submitted at deeplyrooteddancetheater.org/summer-dance-intensive.





