DANCE OUT EAST Returns With Second Annual Works & Process Residency Performances On Long Island

Works & Process will present the second annual Dance Out East, offering audiences an early look at three new dance projects developed during week-long creative residencies on Long Island’s East End. The in-process performances will take place at The Church in Sag Harbor, Guild Hall of East Hampton, and The Watermill Center, and will later inform future Works & Process programs at Guggenheim New York.

The series begins at The Church in Sag Harbor with THE LINEAGE PROJECT by Kristine Bendul and Abdiel. During the residency, choreographer Ron De Jesús created a new duet for the artists that blends Adagio partnering with contemporary movement, set to “Black Cream” by The Harold Wheeler Consort. The presentation will be followed by a conversation with the artists discussing the development of the work.

At Guild Hall of East Hampton, tap artist Naomi Funaki will share an in-process presentation of IKIGAI, a developing evening-length work reflecting on the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, the Fukushima nuclear disaster, and personal experience. The performance and discussion mark the culmination of Funaki’s Works & Process Tino & Rajika Puri Creative Residency and offer insight into the work ahead of its planned premiere with Works & Process at Guggenheim New York as part of the Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival.

The series concludes at The Watermill Center with PALLADIUM NIGHTS by Sekou McMiller + Friends. Led by choreographer Sekou McMiller, the collective explores the cultural legacy of New York City’s Palladium Ballroom and its influence on Afro-Latin and African American dance culture. The evening-length work examines the ballroom’s role as a site of artistic exchange and its lasting impact on contemporary dance. The performance is dedicated to the memory of Robert Wilson and Michéle Pesner.

Tickets are priced at $25. Additional details are available through Works & Process.