Conversations with Creators: Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Creative Duality

"My work is really rooted in connectivity and community," says New York based dancer and choreographer Keerati Jinakunwiphat. Jinakunwiphat, born in Chicago IL, received her BFA from the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase and was a recipient of the Adopt-A-Dancer Scholarship. She has worked with and performed works of artists such as Kyle Abraham, Nicole von Arx, Trisha Brown, Jasmine Ellis, Hannah Garner, Shannon Gillen, Paul Singh, Kevin Wynn, Doug Varone and more. Keerati joined A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham in 2016 and performed and collaborated with the company for seven seasons.

She has presented her own choreographic works at the Joyce Theater, New Victory Theater, MASS MoCA, Lincoln Center, The Guggenheim, Chelsea Factory and more. She has been commissioned to set and create works on A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, New York Choreographic Institute, Houston Contemporary Dance Company, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, Bang On A Can, Princeton University, Whim W’him Seattle Contemporary Dance, Rutgers University, Fire Island Dance Festival, and many more.

Keerati has graced the cover as one of Dance Magazine’s ‘25 to Watch’ in 2021. In 2023, she had the honor of becoming the first Asian American woman to be commissioned to choreograph for the New York City Ballet. Additionally, Keerati has been awarded with the Jadin Wong Fellowship Artist of Exceptional Merit by the Asian American Arts Alliance and is a 2023 Princess Grace Award Winner in Choreography. In 2024, Keerati was an Artist in Residency at the Baryshnikov Arts Center.

What brought you into performing arts in the beginning of your timeline as an artist?

I was blessed with the privilege of having access to the performing arts at a young age. My parents had put me into a variety of activities including rhythmic gymnastics, figure skating, music and dance. All these different forms have taught me so much about myself and the people around me growing up. I am grateful to my family, especially my mom, for taking us to and from practice, supporting recitals, and giving us access to see and experience a range of performing art shows.

How did figure skating end up translating into dance for you?

It’s so interesting you ask! Just the other day I was thinking of using my background in figure skating as inspiration for a new work. I would say technique and training are present in both ice skating and dance. Additionally, there’s an artistry aspect on top of it that makes the forms otherworldly. They’re both beautiful forms of self discipline and self expression. Figure skating taught me to always get up after you fall…and after repeatedly jumping and falling on ice, you’ll learn to be quite fearless.

When did you realize you would dedicate your life to this art form?

I always knew I would dedicate myself professionally to a sport or art form. It became clear to me after middle school when I felt that the creative artist in me outweighed the fierce competitor.

In high school, my dance studio had a wonderful performing company that allowed us to work with many choreographers and be a part of these new productions. The process and environment of coming together to learn, rehearse, and share with audiences gave me a taste of professional company life. It was special and empowering to be a part of this community through dance.

How did being a dancer versus a dance maker transpire? Did you feel inspired to pursue them at different times?

I remember leaving Purchase and saying to myself, if I am not doing work or working with artists that I am moved or inspired by, I will pursue making my own work. Within six months, I began working with AIM by Kyle Abraham, where I dreamed of being. In my seven seasons at AIM, I was blessed with the duality to simultaneously be both a dancer and dance maker, not having to choose when thanks to Kyle. If anything, he believed in me and encouraged me as a dance maker when I could’ve just been content as a full time dancer in the company. Currently, I have been pursuing dance making a bit more but I will always be a dancer. Therefore, I will soon be returning to performing as I step into my own work.

Was there someone or something which specifically sparked your curiosity in choreography?

When I look back at it, even when I was figure skating, I enjoyed choreography. I recently connected to one of my coaches, Henk Green. He was an irreplaceable presence at the rink and I would be so excited to learn a new program choreographed by him. In terms of dance, my curiosity, and more so my capability to choreograph was sparked in my college composition class with Doug Varone. I enjoyed tapping into my instinct and learning the different tools he shared with us.

How would you describe your choreographic process in terms of movement generation and inspiration for your work?

I like to marinate on some concepts before I come in, usually reflecting on my current life or maybe something I’ve been reading or watching that have sparked my curiosity. I begin together with learning a phrase- I’ve been teaching often lately, so I usually have raw material on hand and available to share. Then, I like to have the dancers rearrange and reorder the material while maintaining the details and quality of my original phrase. I start to learn more about the artists this way as they get familiar with my movement vocabulary and can feel more comfortable embodying it. I begin to play with different groupings, timing, spacing, transitions, overlap, additional tasks, and more. Oftentimes in the playing and chopping up of material, one phrase can inspire and create a large section of the work. I often see my own habits, curiosities, or processing in my work and enjoy learning what shows up and making sense of it all.

How does your culture and your roots and form your movement style and artistic voice?

I am Thai-American and being present in both cultures has ingrained in me the invaluable connection of family and heritage while simultaneously being empowered in my own individuality. I enjoy seeing people have space to be themselves, support and uplift each other, and come together to create something bigger than themselves.

You’ve presented works at so many notable spaces in New York City. Is there a choreographic experience which stands out to you as either affirming or special?

An experience which was very pivotal to my life was the first piece I made on AIM by Kyle Abraham, titled Big Rings. It was my first commission on a professional company and it was super special for me to have it premiere at the Joyce Theater. I wanted to portray AIM as the all star team I was growing up with and I remember watching my piece every night that season from the top of the house at the Joyce. Another notable night was my premiere for New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center. It was an overwhelming experience that I have been processing for a while and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity. What is special and unforgettable to me about both of these premiere nights is the immense warmth and support of my family and friends near and far who showed up for me.

When do you feel most powerful?

I feel most powerful when I remember where I come from- this inspires me to lead with care, groundedness, and move without doubt. I feel empowered when I can clearly communicate an idea, thought, feeling or emotion. I feel powerful in good community and when I can share my story and inspire and uplift others to do the same.

What are you most excited for next?

I’m excited to be premiering my first evening length work this Fall in New York…stay tuned!

Photo Credit: Zui Gomez

