A.I.M by KYLE ABRAHAM Celebrates 20th Anniversary Gala

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, the world-renowned contemporary dance company driven by a mission to amplify Black culture and Queer stories through dance, honored visionary arts leaders Sarah Arison and Antwaun Sargent at its annual Homecoming Gala. The event was held on Friday, September 26, 2025, at Jazz at Lincoln Center, (Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street) and marked the official launch of A.I.M’s 20th Anniversary season.

The Homecoming Gala began at 6:00 p.m. with cocktails, followed by a 7:00 p.m. performance by A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham in Rose Theater, including a solo by Abraham and live performances for each piece, including Baby Rose singing the Nina Simone suite of songs in the AIM piece “If We Were A Love Song.”. Guests enjoyed a multi-course seated dinner curated by James Beard Award winner and acclaimed chef Kwame Onwuachi (Tatiana and Dōgon), followed by an auction and dance party beginning at 10:00 p.m.

Artistic Director, Kyle Abraham, and Executive Director, Emily Waters hosted the Homecoming Gala alongside the A.I.M Board of Directors and an esteemed roster of Gala Co-Chairs, including Common, Maria-Cristina Anzola, Jody and John Arnhold, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Cheryl Bergenfeld, Torrence Boone, Matrice Ellis-Kirk, Agnes Gund, Suzanne Hall and Valentino Carlotti, Hauser & Wirth, Karen and Jeff Hogan, Taryn and Mark A. Leavitt, Glenn Ligon, Jennifer Mandelson, Gary Mezzatesta, Bebe Neuwirth, Steve Pesner and Setpheap “Peace” San, Stephen Simcock, Julia Strickland and Timothy S. Wahl, Sue Tsao, and Renae Williams Niles.

"I can’t believe what an incredible journey it’s been to get to this point," said Artistic Director, Kyle Abraham. "I’m deeply honored and grateful for all that our company has accomplished within our first 20 years. In these precarious times, we need to make space to celebrate that art and art- making is still happening. And this journey is in no way mine alone. This 20th Anniversary gala is meant to celebrate the artists and art-supporters who’ve helped us get to where we are today, including arts titans, Antwaun Sargent and Sarah Arison as this year’s honorees. And throughout our 20th Anniversary season, we’ll be honoring our deep appreciation for music, with live performances which includes music by celebrated artists, Robert Glasper, Nina Simone and Shelley Washington.”

Photo Courtesy: BFA Images, Banner Photo Credit Alexander Diaz