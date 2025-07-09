Claybourne Elder Will Host Fire Island Dance Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 30th anniversary of Fire Island Dance Festival is set for next weekend. Returning July 18-20, 2025, Fire Island Dance Festival marks its 30th anniversary with an exhilarating weekend of performances by dance companies, choreographers and new works.

This milestone edition of the festival - produced by and benefiting Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS - will continue its legacy of providing meals and medication, health care and hope to those in need in New York and across the country.

Tickets are available to purchase online or in person on Saturdays 10 am - 1 pm and 4 - 7 pm, and on Sundays 10 am - 1 pm in the Fire Island Pines harbor. The coveted Saturday sunset performance is sold out. Best availability is at the 5 pm Sunday performance.

Joining the festival as host is Claybourne Elder, a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Elder's career has spanned Broadway stages, television screens and symphony halls across the globe. He currently stars as John Adams on HBO's hit series The Gilded Age and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company.

The Fire Island Dance Festival weekend is composed of an opening performance at 5 pm on Saturday, July 19, a Leadership Supporter sunset performance at 7 pm on Saturday, July 19, and a closing performance at 5 pm on Sunday, July 20. An exclusive Leadership Event kicks off the festival weekend on Friday, July 18.