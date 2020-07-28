Choreographer Kyle Abraham and NYCB's Taylor Stanley Join Forces for a Collaboration

"Ces noms que nous portons" is a world premiere solo choreographed by Kyle Abraham for NYCB Principal Dancer Taylor Stanley. The film was shot on June 30 on the Josie Robertson Plaza, lit in celebration of Pride. Kyle and Taylor have written the following statement about their collaboration on Ces noms que nous portons, and encourage viewers to learn more about and consider supporting Black Lives Matter, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, and The Okra Project.

A message from Kyle Abraham and Taylor Stanley:



When we first worked together on "The Runaway" for NYCB in 2018, an instant bond was created. There was a synergy of shared experiences and shared narratives. And although our pathways and audiences may differ, we share a united sense of a weighted experience that holds our history and our art form alike.



This collaboration aims to celebrate our queerness and our color in a way that hopefully stresses its importance, its fragility, and its strength. We dance, and create dances for those who have yet to see themselves on a stage. We dance, and create dances for our community and beyond. We dance, and create dances to nourish our souls. We make dances to reflect, to ask, to heal.



We want to honor the lives of those who we have lost due to the color of their skin or their identity. May they remain close to our hearts and at the forefront of our actions as we continue to create, reflect, and dance. For the both of us, we commemorate our history....in PRIDE.



Love,



Kyle Abraham and Taylor Stanley

