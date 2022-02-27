Caldonia Dances and Kathy Richardson to Present Interactive Virtual Dance Production

ALEX Weight/Wait the Film is an interactive online dance production exploring mental health and the inner voice. The performance, presented by Caldonia Dances and Kathy Richardson can be streamed online from March 3rd through March 31st, 2022. Tickets range from £4 - £10. Purchase tickets through the Swindon Dance website here.



Shining a light on the mental health of young people, the digital dance film ALEX draws on personal experiences and research with a youth group, hospital and school to tell a story of three characters with the same name. Interweaving contemporary dance, text and poetry with an original score, ALEX has been adapted from the original stage production, Weight/Wait, to become an interactive online film during which audiences will be prompted to respond and give advice to the characters via a comment box.



The advice submitted halfway through the film will be collated onto a 'legacy page' of the website where audiences can revisit to see uplifting thoughts and ideas for mental well-being support. The work has been supported by mentoring and advice from psychotherapists Terry Hyde and Tatiana Cantaud.

Caldonia Walton and Kathy Richardson stated, "Every year we've worked on ALEX (and preceding production Weight/Wait), the topic becomes more and more relevant. We hope our work can be a drop of hope and spark a discussion amongst the rising percentage figures of young people dealing with mental health issues."



"The work was driven by us talking about our own personal experiences and we hope through this interactive version, young people can feel they can speak about their experience and reach out for support. Dance and movement has allowed us to explore feelings we found hard to put into words."



"We've aimed to create a relatable narrative, with the opportunity to give advice that might be relevant for yourself. We strive to show others that they are not alone in working against and with an inner voice - that it is a continuous journey of dancing together."

Watch the trailer below!