Bolshoi Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Cinemas December 19 & 20

The cherished holiday classic The Nutcracker sweeps across movie screens December 19th and 20th as part of the 2021-22 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema series. Perfect holiday entertainment for the whole family, The Nutcracker captivates with an exceptional score by Tchaikovsky.

Experience this superb, fantastical fairytale on the big screen, through the eyes of Marie and her Nutcracker Prince as they travel on a magical journey of their dreams.

The Nutcracker production first premiered on the Bolshoi's historic stage when celebrated choreographer Yuri Grigorovich staged it 55 years ago with a superstar cast. Since then, there have been thousands of performances of The Nutcracker, making it one of the most widely performed ballets in the history of Bolshoi Theatre.

Following The Nutcracker, the 2021-22 Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema series continues with performances of Jewels (LIVE) on Sun., Jan. 23, Swan Lake (Encore) on Sun., Mar. 6, and concludes with The Pharaoh's Daughter (LIVE) on Sun., May 1.

Tickets for Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker (Encore) can be purchased at www.fathomevents.com or participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).