Bell Theater to Present Ballet Premiere Set to The Beatles' Abbey Road Album

Bell Theater will present the full-length premiere of One Sweet Dream, a contemporary ballet set to the Beatles’ legendary album Abbey Road. The performance is a co-production between professional dance company Ballet Rȇve and the Axelrod Performing Arts Academy. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 2.



This celebration of the Beatles' iconic 1969 album is choreographed and directed by Ballet Rȇve Artistic Director Olivia Miranda. It includes a special performance by guitar duo The Black Ties, the talented artists of Ballet Rȇve, pre-professional dancers from Axelrod Academy and the Axelrod Academy Show Choir.

“The music of the Beatles is so universal, I felt that it would be a really great introduction for people to experience dance and music in a new way,” said Miranda. “I want to make dance less elitist and more accessible to audiences.”

The production has been in development for over two years, with the movement first taking shape during an artistic residency Miranda did in France during the summer of 2024.

“For me, One Sweet Dream is a celebration of what it means to be human—a journey through the peaks and valleys of life,” she said. “At its core, the ballet explores our deep need for connection and reminds us that if we pause, reflect and truly listen, we will discover the melodies within ourselves. By embracing our hardships rather than resisting them, we can transform frustration into something meaningful and beautiful—learning, in the process, how to exist in harmony with the world around us.”



This theme is especially present in Side A, where pieces like Come Together and I Want You (She’s So Heavy) depict characters moving in isolation, dancing for themselves rather than with one another. With Side B, a shift occurs. The mood lifts, and the dancers begin to connect—not only with each other but also with the audience. In moments like Here Comes the Sun, the choreography reflects a newfound sense of unity and openness.



This event supports Ballet Rȇve’s journey to France to perform at the national festival Châteaux en Fête. Proceeds go toward travel, housing, costumes and production expenses for the talented artists bringing One Sweet Dream to life on an international stage. The Saturday evening performance includes a post-show reception and silent auction for special donors to mingle with the cast, enjoy refreshments and bid on incredible items and experiences.





