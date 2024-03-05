Battery Dance Accepting Applications for Young Voices in Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Battery Dance is now accepting applications for Young Voices in Dance. Applications must be submitted online by April 21, 2024 at https://batterydance.org/apply-young-voices-in-dance/.

Young Voices in Dance celebrates the next generation of choreographers. The program highlights the intellectual curiosity, innovation, and artistic excellence of youth (AGES 15-22) from around the world. Young Voices in Dance will feature live performances with original works made and danced by youth.

Battery Dance Festival, New York City’s longest-running free public dance festival, was established by Battery Dance as the Downtown Dance Festival in 1982. It draws in-person audiences of approximately 2,000 people each night from the large downtown population of workers, residents, families, tourists, senior citizens and dance fans from the greater NYC metropolitan area and beyond. The Festival will be livestreamed to our worldwide audiences, reaching thousands of virtual viewers each night.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Battery Dance Festival Manager and a Youth Curatorial Panel. We encourage submissions that have a clear concept or theme, integrate interdisciplinary collaborations, and showcase a unique voice as a choreographer. All styles of dance are eligible to apply. Eligible young choreographers who previously applied for the main Festival earlier this year are welcome to apply again to be considered for Young Voices. Selected pieces will perform at the 43rd Annual Battery Dance Festival at Rockefeller Park in NYC on August 12, 2024.

Battery Dance Festival provides a unique opportunity for professional dancers and choreographers in any genre to present original works of high artistic merit in a free public forum against the backdrop of midtown Manhattan, the Hudson River, and the sunset.