Barkin/Selissen Project Re-Opens Applications for the 'Dancers Above Water' Relief Initiative

After disbursing financial relief to over 50 dance artists since the outbreak of COVID-19, Contemporary dance company Barkin/Selissen Project ("B/S P") is launching the third round of Dancers Above Water, an emergency relief fund for NYC-metro area dancers and choreographers suffering pandemic-related losses. Financial support of $500 will be awarded to local dance artists in-need.

Interested artists may apply beginning January 11th through the B/S P website. The application portal will close on January 20th. Applicants will qualify based on professional performance status and financial need.

Learn more at https://www.barkinselissenproject.org/dancersabovewater.

Barkin/Selissen Project, a NYC-based contemporary dance company founded in 2009, strives to blur lines between the emotional and intellectual, dream worlds and waking states. With dramatic shifts from nuance to explosive athleticism, Artistic Directors Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen's choreography infuses fresh perspective on subjects ranging from the complexities of mathematics to the complexities of human nature.

B/S P has been presented at venues across the U.S and abroad including Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, SUNY Stony Brook's Staller Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, West End Theater, 92Y, Bryant Park, Tempe AZ Center for the Arts, Boston's Dance Complex, Touhill Performing Arts Center St. Louis, Yogykarta Indonesia, and Uferstudios Berlin Germany. B/SP also performed at the Edinburgh International Conference Center in Scotland as part of Booking Dance and the Fringe Festival. Partnerships for workshops include Sally Taylor's ConSenses, Festival of the Moving Body, Communicating in Partnerships through Dance/Hartford Performs, Balance 1 Academy Berlin, Limón Professional Studies Program, and more. Visit barkinselissenproject.org to learn more.