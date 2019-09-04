Ballet Students Called To Audition For Moscow Ballet's GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker is coming to the State Theatre and the company is looking for local ballet students to fill children's roles.

Local youth ages 6 to 18 can audition to be Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Russian Snow Maidens and more roles through Moscow Ballet's community engagement "Dance-with-Us " program. Auditions are led by a Moscow Ballet company member/pedagogue in each performance city this fall. The "Dance-with-Us" program has brought over 100,000 aspiring ballerinas and ballerinos on stage with the professionals over the past 27 years.

Auditions are Monday, October 7th on the State Theatre stage at 453 Northampton St, Easton and are led by Moscow Ballet's Olga Pasternak. Auditions are free, hand-sewn costumes are provided, and dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance. Sign in begins at 4:30PM with the auditions beginning at 5:00. Sign up today at https://www.nutcracker.com/your-city/get-tickets/easton

See Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker on Sunday, December 8 at 2PM and 6PM. Tickets are $43/$38/$33 (Children 12 and under) and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by The Morning Call, B104, 790 WAEB, 100.7 WLEV, WDIY 88.1 FM and Lehigh Valley Press.

Olga Pasternak premiered in 2018 in the principal role of Masha in the Great Russian Nutcracker. She is a graduate of the Kiev State Choreographic Institute as well as the Kiev National I.K. Karpenko-Kary Theatre, Cinema and Television University, a national university with a focus in performing arts, where she graduated with honors. She also performs as soloist of the Kiev Municipal Academic Theatre for Children and Youth.

Dance-with-Us program is unique to the Moscow Ballet Great Russian Nutcracker tours of North America. American Ballet students are invited to audition for, rehearse with and perform with the Russian company in ancillary roles developed specifically for 7 unique skill levels. The roles include: Party Children, Little Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens and in ancillary roles to Variations including Arabian, Spanish, Chinese, French and Russian.

Moscow Ballet - 2019 marks the 27th annual North American tour of Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and more classic Russian ballets. In many tour cities Moscow Ballet implements its signature Community Engagement programs, "Dance with Us," "New Horizons - A Children's Program for Life," and Musical Wunderkind, engaging American children of all ages and abilities in interactive art experiences. www.moscowballet.com. Principal dancers include Iryna Borysova, recipient of Bronze from Kiev's International Ballet Competition; Alexandra Elagina noted as "brimful with feeling" by NYTimes Chief Dance Critic Alastair Macaulay; and Natalia Gubanova, graduate of the St Petersburg Vaganova Ballet Academy. Kostyantyn Vinovoy has been named Honored Artist of Ukraine; Sergey Klyatchin, 2017 Gold Prize winner of Italy's Teatro Greco Festival; Rustem Imangaliyev won Best Arabesque at Russia's International Ballet Competition in Perm.

Talmi Entertainment - is the exclusive representation for Moscow Ballet's North American Tour which occurs annually in more than 130 cities, from NYC to LA, and Miami to Calgary. Under Talmi Entertainment management, Moscow Ballet delivers unparalleled Russian artistry in the classic story ballets Great Russian Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Swan Lake and more. Talmi Entertainment was founded by Akiva Talmi; producer, composer and recipient of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, Richard Rodgers, and Leonard Bernstein Awards. www.talmientertainment.com





