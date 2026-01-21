Troy Schumacher Appointed Artistic And Executive Director of BalletCollective

Troy Schumacher, New York City Ballet Soloist, will transition into the full-time role of Artistic and Executive Director of BalletCollective, marking a new chapter for the interdisciplinary dance organization he founded in 2011.

Schumacher's transition follows more than a decade of dual practice, during which he built BalletCollective alongside his performing career at New York City Ballet. The move formalizes a shift that has been steadily taking shape as BalletCollective has grown into a nationally recognized organization known for producing immersive, collaborative, and process-driven work. The transition signifies a new phase for BalletCollective focused on deepening its artistic model, building sustained relationships with artists, and supporting creative development beyond the stage.

Karin Day Kingsley, BalletCollective Board Chair, said, "I'm delighted Troy has agreed to take on this commitment at this moment of growth for BalletCollective. Since founding it, Troy has consistently led this organization with dedication, and we anticipate continued success, growth, and a lasting positive contribution to new choreography and music."

"I'm so honored to focus on my new role. This transition reflects a responsibility to steward the scale and depth of the work BalletCollective is now undertaking as it enters its 15th anniversary year," said Schumacher. "The organization has reached a point of growth where sustained leadership and long-term stewardship are essential to maintaining what makes the work possible; namely time, collaboration, and artistic risk."

A central expression of these new developments is the launch of the inaugural Creators in Dance Summit on March 29, 2026 in New York City. Hosted by BalletCollective and guided by an advisory board of some of the biggest names in dance, including Kyle Abraham, Robert Battle, Camille A. Brown, Ohad Naharin, Alexei Ratmansky, Pam Tanowitz, and Christopher Wheeldon, the Summit is a curated assembly designed to foster open, peer-to-peer dialogue among professional choreographers of all levels. Core sessions will take place in a closed-door setting, creating space for meaningful discussion around authorship, process, and the evolving conditions of dance-making. A limited public-facing keynote and reception will engage press, funders, and the broader dance community.

This new phase of work is anchored by a catalytic seven-figure commitment from Stephen Kroll Reidy, President of BalletCollective's Board of Directors, underscoring confidence in the organization's leadership and long-term direction. The pledge supports BalletCollective's transition into sustained stewardship, enabling deeper artistic development and greater organizational stability.

"At its core, this commitment is about giving artists the long-term support they need to sustain their creative practices. Troy has built BalletCollective around depth, rigor, and true collaboration, and we, alongside our patron community, are proud to help ensure the organization can continue providing those conditions for years to come."