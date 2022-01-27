Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Summer Programs

Ballet Hispánico has announced its School of Dance 2022 summer programs. With programs ranging from early childhood classes through professional studies and professional development for teachers, the Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary dance training for dancers of all ages. Class offerings include Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, Salsa, Jazz, Tap, and other modern and contemporary forms for early childhood through adult. https://www.ballethispanico.org/school/school-year-programs

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. Discounted Early Bird pricing available for all Summer Programs through April 11, 2022. The School also offers merit and need based scholarships. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/ or email school@ballethispanico.org.

"At Ballet Hispánico, we've dedicated over 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities," said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. "Our mission to provide world class dance training and art making for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. We take pride in the fact that our mission and art is rooted in cultural representation, authenticity, and expression. More than simply dance education, we work to support the development of overall life skills: the ability to access joy, own and express one's individual voice, tackle decision-making, thrive in teamwork, and truly understand hard work and its rewards."

In accordance with COVID-19 and Ballet Hispánico safety protocols and restrictions, class sizes will be limited.

Los Explorers: Early Childhood Program (Ages 2-5)

Week-long Camps | July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29, August 1-5, 2022

Los Explorers camps are a passport to discovering Latino cultures! Campers will have fun moving their way through diverse dances, songs, artwork, and landscapes while traveling through Mexico, Argentina, the Caribbean, and Spain. This is the perfect adventure camp for any young learner - join us for this multi-sensory journey of the rhythms, stories, and wonders of these featured countries! For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/summer-programs/los-explorers.

Mexico • July 11-15

Discover the wonders of old and new Mexico, from the mysteries of Aztec and Mayan ruins to the current lives of modern Mexicans. Campers will explore the jungle of the Lancadón rainforest, the raw, untamed beaches of Costa Maya, and the bustling energy of Mexico City. They will clap to the beat of the Jarabe Tapatio and create their own piñata as they delve into the art, music, and dance that shapes everyday life in Mexico!

Argentina • July 18-22

Explore the beautiful city of Buenos Aires! From Cerro Aconcagua, the highest mountain of South America, to the lowest point of salt lake Laguna del Carbón, children will celebrate the culture of Argentina, discovering the Carnavalito genre of Folkloric music and dancing out Argentinian legends!

Caribbean • July 25-29

Every island in the Caribbean has its own special flavor, with diverse landscapes and wildlife, intriguing rhythms, and beautiful artwork. This week we will adventure with the Taino people, salsa through the streets of Santiago de Cuba, merengue across the beautiful island of Hispaniola, and let the drums take the lead as we dance the bomba in Puerto Rico.

Spain • August 1-5

Come and fall in love with Spain! Students will explore the diversity of Spain's culture in a journey through the various regions of the country and discover dance forms including folklore, danza estilizada, and flamenco. Uncover interesting facts about Spain's geography, history, food, and famous citizens while we learn about its culture, art, and festivals. Explorers will be mesmerized as they step into the world of Spanish Dance, moving to the beautiful sounds of the guitar, the rhythmic quality of the palmas & zapateado, and working with the Spanish fan!

Los Adventurers (Ages 6-8)

Week-long Camps | July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29, August 1-5, 2022

Los Adventurers summer dance camps offer the ultimate mix of movement and cultural exploration for your budding dancer. Campers will spend the week journeying through the rich music and art of the vibrant cultures of Cuba and Spain through dance technique classes, arts & crafts, stories, games, music and songs. A five day experience, camps take place Monday through Friday from 9:00am-12:00pm, and culminate in an open-studio invitation for loved ones to witness and celebrate their Adventurer's journey, ven con nosotros!

Each week, Adventurers will delve deep into the rich cultures of Cuba and Spain. While learning about the history of the prestigious Cuban National Ballet, Adventurers will hone their ballet technique and increase their knowledge of terminology. The sound of drumming will fill the air as students experience polyrhythmic movement, storytelling, and improvisation in the Afro-Cuban and modern dance classes, inspired by dance legends such as Katherine Dunham. Adventurers will step into the world of Spanish dance as they experience the rhythmic qualities of the palmas and zapateado, accompanied by the beautiful music of the Spanish guitar. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/los-adventurers.

ELEVATE!: Summer Dance Boot Camp (Ages 9-18)

Week-long Intensive | July 11-15, 2022

Design the summer dance-training program for you! ELEVATE!: Summer Dance Boot Camp is a week-long intensive for beginner to intermediate level students who want to boost their dance technique. Classes include Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe, Sevillanas, Braceo & Marcajes, Footwork & Castanets for Spanish Dance, Modern, and Stretch & Conditioning. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/elevate.

Summer Intensive (Ages 12-23)

Three-Week Pre-Professional Program | July 18-August 5, 2022

Summer Intensive challenges students to strengthen their technique and develop skills for the professional dance world. Ballet Hispánico's three-week pre-professional Summer Intensive for intermediate to advanced dancers, challenges students to strengthen their classical technique, as well as experience contemporary forms, and develop professional skills through specialized forums - all through a multicultural lens at America's leading Latinx dance organization. Auditions are required.

Classes include ballet, classical variations, men's class, partnering, modern, contemporary, flamenco, Ballet Hispánico repertory, and stretch & conditioning. Additional highlights include a Spanish Dance Series with world-class faculty; master classes in hip-hop, salsa, and more; and professional development seminars covering auditions, college programs, and injury prevention. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/summer-intensive. To audition in-person on February 26, 2022, registration must be completed by February 12, 2022.

ChoreoLaB (18+)

2-Week Immersive Emerging Artist Workshop | June 20 - July 1, 2022

ChoreoLaB is a unique, holisitic program which shapes hirable, competitive modern and contemporary dancers who are ready to advance their careers.

Designed for the emerging artist, ChoreoLaB immerses students in a professional dance experience. Program highlights include:

Daily Company class, improvisation, and movement invention.

Ballet Hispánico repertory with coaching from the Artistic Team and Company dancers.

Renowned guest choreographers in the creative process of new work - previous guests include Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Bennyroyce Royon, and Mario Alberto Zambrano.

Professional Development through forums including topics of injury prevention, financial literacy & planning, networking, personal branding, and more.

Supportive feedback and guidance from artistic leaders in the field, including exclusive access to mentorship from Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

Culminating showing and networking opportunities.

For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/choreolab. Registration opens January 10, 2022. If submitting a video audition, it must be submitted by April 30, 2022.

Auditions for Summer 2022

Auditions for Ballet Hispánico's Summer Programs are typically offered in-person or with the submission of a video audition.

2022 In-person Auditions (Ages 12-16)

Saturday, January 29

Saturday, February 26

Saturday, March 26

Students ages 17 and up or living outside of the Tri-State Area will submit a video audition. The deadline for the 2022 Summer Intensive and ChoreLaB is Saturday, April 30.

For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/auditions.

Best Practices: We Support Learning!

Professional Development for Dance Teachers | July 11-15

Refine your teaching practices in a supportive community of dance educators! A week-long opportunity for dance teachers to immerse themselves amongst fellow educators, share best practices, and further their teaching artistry. All educators are welcome, from seasoned faculty to new teachers, community dance practitioners, dance education undergraduates/graduates, dance studio owners, and K-12 teachers.

"This is my first Professional Development experience, and I have been blown away!" - Margaret

"This week has been a work for the mind." - Lynette

"I can now provide my students with tools that I didn't have in my own dancing." - Dandara

Program highlights:

Observe in-person and/or virtual class offerings at Ballet Hispánico headquarters, led by seasoned School of Dance faculty addressing varied age groups and dance gen-res.

Discuss and reflect on class observations and presentations with an emphasis on ap-plication for each teacher's individual practice.

Examine curricular bridging points and other developmental benchmarks for instruction.

Exchange ideas about online and hybrid learning models and experiences.

Engage with Ballet Hispánico pedagogy and curricular design through the lens of culture and repertory.

Explore how cultura and other teaching identities impact pedagogical practices.

Receive a Certificate of Completion!

For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/additional-learning/professional-development.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education-serving over 1,000 students and celebrating 50 years of dance and culture-and offers accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 through adult. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, it empowers students by offering a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer.