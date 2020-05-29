Ballet Hispánico Releases B UNIDOS June Watch Party Schedule
Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Watch Parties in June 2020. Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers:
June 3 at 7pm: El Viaje
June 10 at 7pm: Nací
June 17 at 7pm: Sombrerísimo (female cast)
June 24 at 7:30pm: Noche Unidos, a night of dance and unity (details tba)
"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.
El Viaje (2019)
Choreography by Edwaard Liang
Music by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Costume Design by Danielle Truss
Lighting Design by Joshua Paul Weckesser
Liang evokes emotion through moving sound and lush movement to exemplify how many individuals feel when one leaves one's homeland or country of birth to seek a new life, including moments of remembering, sharing, and letting go. He particularly focuses on the Chinese mass emigration from the nineteenth century to 1949 and the Chinese-Cuban diaspora to explore identity and the ghosts of a former life.
World Premiere: March 26, 2019 at The Joyce Theater
Nací (2009)
Choreography by Andrea Miller
Assisted by Allysen Hooks and Dan Walczack
Music by A Hawk and a Hacksaw, Capilla Antigua De Chincilla, Tony Gatlif, Francoise Atlan, Aicha Redouane, Monserrat Figueras, Pari intervallo, and Banda Ionica
Costume Design by Andrea Miller and Diana Ruettiger
Lighting Design by Savannah Bell
Drawing from the duality of her Spanish and Jewish-American background, choreographer Andrea Miller employs her distinctive movement style to investigate the Sephardic culture of Spain, with its Moorish influence and profound sense of community, despite hardship.
World Premiere: 2009 at The Joyce Theater
Sombrerísimo (2013)
Choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa
Music by Banda Ionica featuring Macaco el Mono Loco, Titi Robin, and soundscape by various artists
Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger
Lighting Design by Joshua Preston
Inspired by the surrealist world of Belgian painter René Magritte, famous for his paintings of men in bowler hats, Sombrerísimo references the iconic sombreros (hats) found throughout the world that help to represent culture. Originally choreographed for an all-male cast, Sombrerísimo has evolved into a work that can also be performed by an all-female or mixed-gender cast.
Sombrerísimo was commissioned by New York City Center for the Fall for Dance Festival.
World Premiere: September 20, 2013 at New York City Center
TUNE IN: www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, https://www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.