Ballet Edmonton To Present SOFT CURRENTS At Art Gallery Of Alberta

Ballet Edmonton will present SOFT CURRENTS, an immersive contemporary performance, March 26–28 at the Art Gallery of Alberta. The work transforms the gallery into a performance environment as audiences move through the building alongside the dancers.

Inspired by the shifting formations of starlings moving together in synchronized patterns, SOFT CURRENTS explores collective movement and how performers listen and respond to one another in real time. The piece is structured as a task-based work with an original sound score created collaboratively for an ensemble of dancers.

During the performance, dancers respond both to their own physical awareness and to the movements of the group, creating choreography that alternates between unified motion and individual expression. Performers wear headphones through which they receive spoken text and cues developed by the choreographer in collaboration with the artists.

As the performance unfolds, audiences will follow the dancers through multiple gallery spaces, experiencing the choreography at close range. The structure allows the movement to shift and evolve throughout the evening as the performers respond to the score and to one another.

The project reflects Ballet Edmonton’s focus on collaborative creation and ensemble-driven work, examining how individual decisions influence the collective experience of the group.

Tickets

SOFT CURRENTS will take place March 26, 27, and 28 at the Art Gallery of Alberta. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Art Gallery of Alberta.