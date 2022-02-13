Ballet Edmonton Presents Virtual Premiere of Program ONE

Today, February 13 at 7:30 pm MT, Ballet Edmonton will present the digital premiere of Program ONE. This site-specific creation was filmed at the Art Gallery of Alberta (AGA) and is inspired by the visual art and architecture of the gallery itself.

This collaboration highlights the beauty of the AGA and its current art installations. Live music by cellist Ronda Metszies and bassist Michael Lent underscore the movement and contribute to the impact of the choreography by Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang. This collaboration forged a creative alliance between two arts organizations during the challenges of the pandemic.





To view the piece, please make a donation of any amount by clicking here. You will receive the link to our premiere page in your donation confirmation email, where you will be able to set a reminder to visit the page on February 13 at 7:30 pm. If you can not join Ballet Edmonton on February 13th, you will have access for a full week after the premiere.

According to the Ballet Edmonton website, the company "is comprised of eight company dancers under the leadership of Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang. Our mandate is to provide our audience with original contemporary ballet that evolves the art form of ballet and demonstrates artistic excellence. Our repertoire is largely Canadian with a focus on contemporary work by nationally recognized choreographers, as well as choreographers in the early years of their careers. Ballet Edmonton is committed to advancing the female choreographic voice as well as the work of diverse creators including Indigenous, Black, and People of Colour to ensure our artistic product reflects the world in which we live."

For more information about Ballet Edmonton, click here.