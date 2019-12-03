Ballet Edmonton Presents BE MERRY A Variety-Style Christmas Show

Ballet Edmonton is back at the Varscona Theatre this year for another instalment of our variety, Christmas-themed show featuring seasonally-inspired short pieces set to holiday music and choreographed by Ballet Edmonton company dancers and Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang.

To make the evening especially fun, we will have special guest performances by Edmonton Opera Chorus, Hunter Cardinal, Stewart Lemoine, and Ballet Edmonton's very own Sheri Somerville will perform their favourite holiday pieces - songs, playlets.

For post-performance cheer, join us in the lobby for charcuterie and nibbles by Meuwly's with seasonal cocktails by Strathcona Spirits Distillery and sweets and treats. What's even better, enter the raffle and you could win a gift basket worth over $400!

This family-friendly mixed program runs Thursday, December 12, Friday, December 13 and Saturday December 14 at 7:30pm at the Varscona Theatre, 10329 83 Ave NW. Tickets are $20-$40. Purchase tickets online at balletedmonton.ca or 780.970.4979.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You