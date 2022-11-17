American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues With TAP TREASURES

The third installment of the American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival, Tap Treasures, will take place on Friday, December 2 at 8pm, in-studio at The American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2, and live streamed at https://youtu.be/cSwa8Ixitnk.

The in-studio showing has suggested donation of $5.00, the live stream is free. An open discussion, hosted by Tony Waag, ATDF Executive/Artistic Director, will directly follow the screening.

Tap Treasures was presented at the Duke on 42nd Street theater during Tap City, the New York City Tap Festival on July 14, 2016. The performance, directed by Tony Waag, featured new work created by tap dance soloists, contemporary ensembles, emerging raw talent, and leading tap masters. Artists included Christina Carminucci, Felipe Galganni, Richard James, Kwikstep, Ted Levy, Tapman Myers, Max Pollak, Rokafella, Leonardo Sandoval, Lynn Schwab, Samara Seligsohn, Randy Skinner, Melinda Sullivan, the Tap City Youth Ensemble, Caleb Teicher, Tony Waag and Karen Callaway Williams.

Tap Treasures was a contemporary "mash up" of tap dance, hip hop, waacking, body percussion, soft-shoe, and swing combined with vintage video and photographs remixed to classic songs such as Fascinating Rhythm and I Can't Give You Anything But Love. Tap Treasures investigated and revisited eight historic locations in Manhattan that contributed to the evolution of tap dance.

"As we celebrated an almost forgotten history of this fascinating art form, let us not forget the people, the places and events that have influenced, perpetuated and molded our very own American art-form tap dance, born and raised right here in New York City" - Tony Waag

The ATDF First Friday Film Festival evenings revisit tap dance productions from the past, direct from the ATDF archives.

