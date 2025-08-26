American Ballet Theatre To Host 2025 Fall Gala Celebration Honoring Misty Copeland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Ballet Theatre will honor Principal Dancer Misty Copeland with a star-studded Fall Gala on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. This historic evening will mark Copeland’s farewell season with ABT and will bring together leaders in the arts, fashion, philanthropy, and culture.

Caroline Kennedy and Oprah Winfrey will serve as Honorary Grand Chairs, with Valentino Carlotti, Susan Fales-Hill, Arielle Patrick, and Darren Walker serving as Grand Chairs. The Gala is generously supported by the Lead Underwriter Ford Foundation and Sponsors Brown Brothers Harriman and Dior.

Program Highlights

ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe and Misty Copeland have collaborated on a program that honors Copeland’s artistry and enduring influence. The centerpiece will be the World Premiere of a pièce d’occasion choreographed by Kyle Abraham and led by Copeland and Calvin Royal III.

Copeland will also perform the balcony pas de deux from Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet with Royal and an excerpt from Twyla Tharp’s Sinatra Suite with Herman Cornejo. Additional repertory will include the Act II pas de deux from Kevin McKenzie’s Swan Lake, danced by Hee Seo and Cory Stearns, the finale from George Balanchine’s Theme and Variations with Devon Teuscher and Aran Bell, and a performance by ABT Studio Company.

The evening will also feature a video chronicling Copeland’s career and tributes from Debbie Allen and Oprah Winfrey.

Beyond the Stage

In addition to her ABT career, Misty Copeland is a New York Times best-selling author, film producer, and founder of the Misty Copeland Foundation, which advances diversity and access in dance education through its BE BOLD program. Her advocacy continues to shape the future of the arts through her commitment to representation, community, and opportunity.

A full list of Chairs, Co-Chairs, and Honorary Committee members can be found at abt.org/Fall-Gala.

About American Ballet Theatre

American Ballet Theatre is one of the world’s greatest dance companies. Revered as a national treasure since its founding in 1940, ABT’s mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, having performed in all 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America’s National Ballet Company.

For more information, visit abt.org.