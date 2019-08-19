American Ballet Theatre Partners with LG SIGNATURE

LG Electronics USA is collaborating with American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in a choreographed alliance designed to further raise the profile of LG SIGNATURE. LG SIGNATURE has been named the exclusive ABT Global Electronics Partner.

As an internationally celebrated cultural institution, American Ballet Theatre is the ideal partner for the internationally celebrated LG SIGNATURE brand, considered LG's prima ballerina assoluta, combining cutting-edge technology and world-class design with ex- quisite attention to detail for the most discerning consumers.

"The breathtaking artistry of ABT's dancers inspires a global community of enthusiasts that transcends cultural boundaries," said American Ballet Theatre Executive Director Kara Barnett. "With a shared commitment to excellence and passionate fans worldwide, LG SIGNATURE and ABT are great partners in this mission."

David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA, which sells the premium global LG SIGNATURE brand in the United States, said, "Partnering with a renowned organization like American Ballet Theatre adds a new dimension to the 'Art of Essence' behind LG SIGNATURE."

LG SIGNATURE's principal role as ABT's Global Partner involves engagement with ballet patrons in a variety of ways, from hosting pre- and post-performance events to product showcases at Lincoln Center. Along with brand recognition as a major supporter throughout the 2019-20 seasons, LG SIGNATURE plans to participate in ABT's elegant fall and spring galas.

"With exquisite attention to detail, LG SIGNATURE products redefine form and function for discerning consumers much like ballet aficionados," said VanderWaal.

For example, discerning consumers will appreciate the award-winning LG SIGNATURE "W" OLED TVs as the favorite divertissement in their living room, while the unique LG SIGNATURE refrigerator, double-oven range and dishwasher represent the pas de trois in the kitchen. The corps de ballet in the LG SIGNATURE line is composed of a unique 29-inch TWIN Wash washing machine, advanced 24-inch combination washer-dryer and unconventional air purifier.

Designated by an Act of Congress as "America's National Ballet Company,®" American Ballet Theatre is headquartered in New York City with spring and fall seasons at Lincoln Center, and a robust calendar of domestic and international touring. ABT's mission is to create, present, preserve and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing, through ex- citing performances and educational programming of the highest quality, presented to the widest possible audience. Like LG, ABT proudly cultivates and respects diverse values, beliefs and backgrounds which, together, serve as a source of strength for the organization.

