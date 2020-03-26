Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre presents Remote Dance Learning, an opportunity to keep students moving while they are out of school. These free sessions are led by Notes in Motion teaching artists and are available online at https://notesinmotion.org/remote-dance-learning/.

"It has been a great year of dance program thus far and I am confident that in good time we will all get to the other side of this crisis and be dancing with the young people throughout NYC again soon," said Amanda Selwyn, Artistic/Executive Director. "During the remote learning period, join Notes in Motion teaching artists as they lead you through some fun activities to keep you active and dancing!"

Classes are available for children by grade level: PreK-2nd Grade, 3rd-5thGrade, Middle School, and High School, and include Yoga, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary, among others.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates original and dynamic dance theatre that magnifies humanity through dance. Productions pivot around core themes and through an interplay between athletic and pedestrian motion, activate emotional expression, character, and narrative in a rich and abstract collage. Presenting dance in an immediate, mature, and inclusive way, the company engages audiences from start to finish and beckons a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 75 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has, been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts-in-education programming through Notes in Motion Outreach Dance Theatre to children in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You