Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Reveals Company Premiere of Camille A. Brown's CITY OF RAIN

On Tuesday, December 17th Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater reveals the company premiere of Camille A. Brown's City of Rain. This quietly lyrical piece honors the struggles and grace of a deceased friend, showing a different facet of the choreographer than Ailey audiences have seen in her previous works for the Company. Dedicated to Greg 'Blyes' Boomer, the work for 10 dancers is set to an original composition by Jonathan Melville Pratt entitled Two Way Dream. A recipient of numerous honors, including a 2014 Bessie Award for Outstanding Production for the work Mr. TOL. E. RAncE (Camille A. Brown & Dancers), Ms. Brown choreographed Broadway's Choir Boy (TONY nominee for Best Choreography), the TONY Award-winning revival of Once On This Island, and the Emmy Award-winning television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. [There are five more chances to see City of Rain this season: Dec. 20 eve, 21 eve, 27 eve, Jan. 1 eve, 5 mat.]

Ailey reveals a new production of Lar Lubovitch's Fandango on Wednesday, December 18th. In his sensually athletic duet - which first entered the Ailey repertory in 1995 but hasn't been performed in over a decade - Lar Lubovitch explores the infinite possibilities of partnering with the dancers' bodies propelled together by the lush intensity of Maurice Ravel's "Bolero". [There are five more chances to see Fandango this season: Dec. 20 eve, 28 eve, Jan. 1 eve, 2 eve, 4 eve.]

On Sunday, December 22nd at 7:30pm Ailey presents a historic night celebrating beloved Ailey mainstay Masazumi Chaya in his final season as Associate Artistic Director. The one-night only performance commemorating Mr. Chaya's years of dedication to upholding Alvin Ailey's vision, will include special appearances by beloved figures in Ailey history Judith Jamison, Sylvia Waters, Donna Wood and Desmond Richardson. A piece d'occasion entitled The Best is Yet to Come created by Matthew Rushing will grace the stage featuring former Ailey stars Sarita Allen, Guillermo Asca, Elizabeth Roxas Dobrish, Tracy Inman, Christopher Jackson, Aubrey Lynch, Amos J. Machanic Jr., Troy Powell, Renee Robinson, Michael Thomas, and Nasha Thomas. Over a dozen excerpts that highlight Mr. Chaya's extensive career will be performed by former company members.

Special programs continue this week with two Ailey Classics performances on Thursday, December 19 and Sunday, December 22 (matinee); an All New program on Friday, December 20; and the first Three Visionaries program of the season on Saturday, December 21 (matinee). Ailey Classics programming features highlights from eight Ailey favorites including Revelations. In the All New program audiences will experience four new works from the season - Donald Byrd's Greenwood, Camille A. Brown's City of Rain, Lar Lubovitch's Fandango and Aszure Barton's BUSK. Three Visionaries features five classic works from Robert Battle (Mass, In/Side), Judith Jamison (A Case of You, Divining) and Alvin Ailey Revelations.

UPCOMING PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

On Saturday afternoons, bring the whole family to enjoy the performance and stay afterwards for a free Q&A with the acclaimed Ailey dancers in the theater.

Upcoming Performance Dates: Dec. 21 mat, 28 mat, Jan. 4 mat

HOLIDAY PERFORMANCES - DECEMBER 24, 25, 31 AND JANUARY 1

Celebrate the holidays with four special evening performances on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. These inspiring programs feature diverse works including Robert Battle's Mass and In/Side, Judith Jamison's A Case of You and Divining, Jessica Lang's EN, Darrell Grand Moultrie's Ounce of Faith, Donald Byrd's world premiere Greenwood, Camille A. Brown's City of Rain, Lar Lubovitch's Fandango, Aszure Barton's BUSK, and Alvin Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations. Tickets to an Ailey performance make for a lovely holiday present. Give the gift of Ailey this season with performances sure to inspire.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, beloved as one of the world's most popular dance companies, returns to the New York City Center stage December 4, 2019 - January 5, 2020 for a joyous holiday tradition. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Ailey's 32 extraordinary dancers will move audiences with premieres, new productions, repertory favorites and classics like the American masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed as a must-see for all. Tickets starting at $29 can be purchased at the New York City Center Box Office, through CityTix® at (212) 581-1212 or online at www.alvinailey.org or www.nycitycenter.org. Discount tickets are available for Ailey Super Fans who purchase tickets for more than one performance, for students with an appropriate ID, and for groups of 10 or more (discounts do not apply to $29 tickets). The Saturday Family Matinee series includes a post-performance Q&A with the Ailey dancers and an increased availability of $29 tickets; but buy early for the best seat selection. For group sales, call 212-405-9082 or e-mail groupsales@alvinailey.org. For further information, visit www.alvinailey.org.

Audience members are welcome to join in the dance at Ailey Extension's real classes for real people with "Ticket to Dance". First-time students can redeem their performance ticket stub for a complimentary dance or fitness class and returning students will receive a free class with the purchase of a 10-class card. Offer is valid for 60 days from the performance date.

